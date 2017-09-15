Ranking every season of Teen Wolf

This season gets points for somehow making it feel as though Allison (Crystal Reed) was once again part of the show by tying her ancestors to The Beast. But, putting that aside, The Beast was one of the show's least successful villains. And the twist of making Mason (Khylin Rhambo) The Beast felt a little like the show was trying to return to its "Void Stiles" days, but it just never quite got there.