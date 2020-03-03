Every RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 runway look, ranked
Is she a lovely lady or a lackluster "lemurian" on the runway? The queens of RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 (Fridays at 8 p.m. on VH1) have brought it to the ball, and EW has ranked each lewk on the main stage thus far. From worst to best, see how season 12's best (and worst) fashions stack up in the gallery ahead.
7. Heidi N Closet's Sparkle
Contestant: Heidi N Closet
Episode: “I’m That Bitch”
Runway theme: Sparkle
Placement: Low
Verdict: Guest judge Nicki Minaj said she "hated" Heidi's face, but it's not the worst we've ever seen on Drag Race. It's all just painfully safe. In the immortal words of Detox: "I ain't sayin' I'm the best, but I ain't the worst."
6. Brita's Sparkle
Contestant: Brita
Episode: “I’m That Bitch”
Runway theme: Sparkle
Placement: High
Verdict: Mawmaw serving mom-on-a-Saturday-night realness! It's cute, it fits the brief, but Brita is capable of pulling off far more complex (and impressive) looks than this.
5. Widow Von'Du's Sparkle
Contestant: Widow Von’Du
Episode: “I’m That Bitch”
Runway theme: Sparkle
Placement: Winner
Verdict: Widow absolutely deserved to win the first challenge (anyone who raps about fries while bending over backwards is automatically iconic), but this outfit is a bit too busy and the construction is awkward (those shoulders would look much stronger if they perked up a bit). The makeup is stunning and the hair is lovely, though!
4. Crystal Methyd's Sparkle
Contestant: Crystal Methyd
Episode: “I’m That Bitch”
Runway theme: Sparkle
Placement: Safe
Verdict: Get yourself a girl who can do both HIM and Miss Bellum. While Crystal Methyd clearly has a strong sense of self and a powerful signature aesthetic, this fun, devilish look felt a tad overcooked in the flames of Party City hell.
3. Jackie Cox's Sparkle
Contestant: Jackie Cox
Episode: “I’m That Bitch”
Runway theme: Sparkle
Placement: High
Verdict: You know what they say: The higher the hair, the closer to high-fiving Divine in heaven. We'll dream of Jackie Cox forever thanks to this ethereal, retro eleganza that kicks old-Hollywood boudoir glamour up several jewel-encrusted notches.
2. Gigi Goode's Sparkle
Contestant: Gigi Goode
Episode: “I’m That Bitch”
Runway theme: Sparkle
Placement: Top two (no bottom two this episode)
Verdict: Yoanna House from America's Next Top Model cycle 2 is shaking, because there's a new queen of reality TV helmets in town. The texture of Gigi's expertly fitting glittersuit gorgeously contrasted the slick of latex on her chest, with shoulder pads and crisp lines harsh enough to cut a bitch down to size. Vroom vroom, gals and gays!
1. Nicky Doll's Sparkle
Contestant: Nicky Doll
Episode: “I’m That Bitch”
Runway theme: Sparkle
Placement: Low
Verdict: Simple and chic, divine get domineering, Nicky Doll's iron-feathered shawl and perfectly beaten mug aligned atop a black dominatrix fantasy to create a high-fashion dream straight off the couture runways of Paris. Bonjour, bitch, because the Queen of France said "off with their [wigs]."