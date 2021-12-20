Christmas lights and family fights: Ranking Bob's Burgers Christmas episodes

1. "The Bleakening: Part 1 and Part 2" (Season 8, Episodes 6 and 7)

The glittery tree topper to this list is the two-parter from season 8 which is stuffed with songs, mystery, and a dryly hilarious turn from guest star Adam Driver as a nude model named Art. Linda wants to throw the best Christmas party ever, but her holiday cheer is ruined when someone steals her little tree and all her favorite ornaments from the restaurant. Once they find out that decorations have been stolen all over town, Linda and Bob go investigating, but the kids think it's the Bleaken, a horned present-stealing creature that Teddy seems to believe is real. The kids sneak out of the house on Christmas Eve and follow the clues, but after Tina gets scared, she gives her parents a hint on how to find them. Bob and Linda track them down to what seems like an abandoned warehouse, but is really an underground Christmas rave. Linda spots her tree amidst the blinding lights and snatches the DJ's mic to read the crowd the riot act. But once she witnesses the drag performance by Miss Triple X-Mas (Todrick Hall singing an incredibly catchy ode to Christmas lights), her heart grows three sizes. She apologizes to the crowd while also admitting she called the cops because she was pissed someone stole her ornaments. Finally, Art, who was at her party as well, emerges out of the crowd and confesses that he alone stole everything. Linda realizes he had the same dream for this party that she had for hers. Catching the Christmas spirit himself, Bob jumps into action and leads the approaching cops on a wild Bleaken chase so the party can continue. Linda parties until dawn and promptly passes out. She sleeps through Christmas morning but at least her dream has been restored.