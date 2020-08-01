The 15 best episodes of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

Sure, the series finale has a slight advantage in this ranking since it’s the length of four separate episodes, but the primary reason “Sozin’s Comet” gets the top spot on this list is because of how perfectly it resolves all the plotlines and character arcs that built up over three seasons. One of the best series finales of all time (certainly in kids’ media) wasn’t afraid to flip your expectations. For three seasons, Aang has been training to become more powerful than Firelord Ozai. But only at the end, when he has mastered all four elements, does Aang think about what it would actually mean to “defeat” the Firelord.

Thanks to the long-awaited appearance of the wise Lion Turtle (the ultimate animal hybrid, whose existence was hinted throughout the series), Aang learns that he doesn’t have to kill his enemy when a more righteous solution is available: Taking away the power that Ozai used to justify his imperialist slaughter. "Sozin's Comet" retains its power years later, especially at a time when Americans are openly thinking about what justice means: Should officers of the law have a license to kill in the line of duty? Is it humane to incarcerate people for years? May each of us, when we arrive at our moments of triumph, retain our humanity enough to question the consequences of our actions. Even more than that incredible power sphere of elements, Aang's insistence on doing so is what finally makes him the Avatar. —C.H.