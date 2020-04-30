Ramy seeks out Mahershala Ali's spiritual guidance in season 2 trailer

Ramy type TV Show network Hulu

"Welcome to the path, brother."

On Tuesday, EW unveiled the first look at two-time Oscar winner (and future Blade star) Mahershala Ali in season 2 of Ramy. Now, Hulu and A24 have released the trailer for the latest installment in the "must-see" series.

"I feel like I have this hole that I've been trying to fill," says Ramy, played by creator, star, writer, director, and Golden Globe winner Ramy Youssef. "I want to change, and I heard you can help me." The "you" is Ali's "hot" Sheikh, who Ramy definitely doesn't want to have sex with.

"Getting to show a Sheikh and religious leader who feels like a real human was really important to me," Youssef tells EW. "In one of my favorite bits of it, he says, 'As my teacher once told me, I don’t know.' Like just hearing someone in that situation and position say 'I don’t know' is so powerful to me."

Youssef's original plan was to bring a Sheikh in by the end of season 2, setting up a storyline in the possible third season. But that quickly changed when he got word from Hulu that Ali wanted to talk to him. "It was a dream scenario," says Youssef. "I couldn’t have done it with anyone who wasn’t of the composure of him. It speaks to just how amazing this dude is, to meet someone who is this Academy Award winner two times over and walks onto the set of a sophomore show and says, 'What do you want me to do?' It’s really rare."

Image zoom Hulu

Ramy season 2 begins streaming May 29 on Hulu.

Related content: