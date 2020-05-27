Ramy Youssef says Lindsay Lohan agreed to be on Ramy — but then ghosted him

For Ramy season 2, Ramy Youssef almost pulled off the biggest casting coup of his career. And we're not talking about Mahershala Ali.

The new season of the Golden Globe-winning Hulu series (debuting Friday) features a surprising cameo from porn star Mia Khalifa. But it turns out Khalifa wasn't the only actress who was supposed to pop up — she's just the only one who showed.

"We had an idea that it wasn't just her, but we were interested in this idea of people that you don't really think are Muslim," Youssef tells EW. "We actually cast Lindsay Lohan, because Lindsay had this whole thing about converting to Islam. And so we had cast Lindsay and I talked to her and she was down, and then, you know, like Lindsay does, we just kind of stopped hearing from her. [Laughs] I was trying to get ahold of her and she was on the call sheet, and I guess she couldn't make it. I don't know, I never heard from her."

He adds, "You can't try and put Lindsay in a box, that's what I know. Lindsay is going to be Lindsay."

Who knows, maybe the famously famous person was busy overseeing her beach club in Mykonos, Greece, which was chronicled on last year's MTV reality series Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club. (Representatives for Lohan didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.)

In the end, there are no hard feelings for Youssef, who says the door is still open for Lohan to appear in season 3. After all, he says, "She is one of my favorite Muslims."

