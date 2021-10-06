An awkward conversation at the 2019 BAFTAs resulted in the No Time to Die actor offering his babysitting services.

Rami Malek caught Kate Middleton 'off guard' at an awards show, and then offered to babysit

Is it easy to strike up a conversation with Kate Middleton? Just ask Rami Malek.

The actor recently joined his No Time To Die costars at the London world premiere where Kate Middleton and Prince William were among invited attendees. Fortunately for Malek, he already had "some familiarity" with the Duchess of Cambridge thanks to his last visit to Royal Albert Hall, when he attended the 2019 BAFTAs and was honored for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Kate Middleton and Rami Malek Kate Middleton and Rami Malek at the 2019 BAFTA Awards. | Credit: Jonny Birch/BAFTA/Shutterstock

While visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live, Malek marveled at how the Royals always seemed to "do their homework" when it came to knowing everyone's films and history, and took that as an invitation to have a conversation that was more than a little personal.

"I looked at Kate at one point and said, 'This must be exhausting' ... you just had a baby, right?" Malek recalled. "I think she was taken aback."

The actor went on to share how Middleton tried to turn the conversation around by asking how he was, but Malek continued to press her.

Kate Middleton and Rami Malek Rami Malek and Kate Middleton at the 2019 BAFTA awards. | Credit: Jonny Birch/BAFTA/Shutterstock

"She had that look of — in the most elegant, professional, royal way — 'Yes, it's a lot, having a kid,'" he told Kimmel, noting that he thought it was "so cool" that he caught her off guard. So Malek decided to offer his own childcare services to the Duchess of Cambridge.

"I said, 'If you ever need a day off, some time off, I'm backup for you... I can babysit, you guys go out, have a good time."

Unfortunately, the Duchess of Cambridge never took Malek up on that offer and Kimmel quipped that after seeing No Time To Die, Malek — who described his character to EW as "a formidable adversary" — probably wouldn't rank high on the responsible babysitter scale. But now that he's made himself available, the royals know where they can find him.

Watch the interview above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.