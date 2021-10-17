Rami Malek and Heidi Gardner mock marriage movie tropes in SNL cut-for-time sketch

There was a lot of crying and so much wine in this fake film trailer that the show dropped on YouTube.

Saturday Night Live host Rami Malek and cast member Heidi Gardner helped the show skewer art house films about dissolving marriages in a fake movie trailer sketch that didn't make air on the show's NBC broadcast last night.

SNL shared the cut-for-time sketch for Brutal Marriage Movie on their YouTube channel in the early hours after the show, featuring the two actors playing stereotypical movie versions of embattled husbands and wives trying -- very unsuccessfully -- to keep their relationship alive.

With cutting voice-over, the show poked fun at a recent run of films (and at least one current TV series) in Hollywood that show "what a bummer it is to share your life with another person."

Rami Malek and Heidi Gardner SNL Credit: SNL/Youtube

The clip also mocked the female character who "loves to drink wine and dance around," and the male character, "who loves to get petted," and called out scenes that are "very, very quiet, and then all of a sudden loud."

"From the producer of Marriage Story, and the studio that brought you Scenes from a Marriage, and the stunt team from Blue Valentine," SNL's voice-over man said as a scene featuring Gardner cutting her finger while chopping vegetables played out as she and Malek argued.

The trailer also included appearances from cast members Bowen Yang, and Ego Nwodim.

Check out the full sketch below: