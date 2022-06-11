Season 3 winner Raja finally lands in the top two on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7.

All hail the eye-conic end of Raja face crack on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7

Raja's (finally) got a Legendary Legend Star, she's an eye-con, and she is the moment on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7.

After fans rallied online in support of the season 3 champion's unsung excellence on display across the first four episodes of the all-winners season (resulting in a Jan-level face crack during last week's lip-sync), Raja finally won her first challenge on the AS7 stage at the end of Friday night's episode for her hilarious oddball speech as an ethereal cult leader at the fictional RuPaul's Drag U commencement ceremony.

"I am elated," an emotional Raja said in a confessional after RuPaul announced that she and season 5 winner Jinkx Monsoon were the top two queens of the week. Back on the Main Stage, Raja cradled her head in her hands, seemingly fighting back tears over the news.

Though Jinkx ultimately won the lip-sync (set to Lizzo's "Better in Color"), as part of a shocking twist, both she and Raja received two Legendary Legend Stars for their efforts — one to keep for their own track record, and one to give to another AS7 queen elsewhere in the competition. Both of the queens' choices will be revealed at the top of the next new installment of the show.

Raja's victory came after a particularly hilarious moment during last week's episode that, after Mama Ru declared her to be one of the week's "safe" queens following her stellar performance in the Fairytale Justice acting challenge, saw her turn to the Emmy-winning host and ask if she was "sure" she'd made the right decision. The cameras then captured Raja's intense gaze as she watched the lip-sync from the side of the stage.

"Raja is the oldest of us, when we filmed this, I feel like Raja was 48 or 47, so Raja was going in there like, bitch, I'm a grown-ass man, and I'm going to say my thoughts and opinions like I would, being a grown-ass man," Monét X Change told EW in a recent interview about the ongoing competition. "Raja has this older deity energy, and she will give it to you every time that she can. Raja is a woman about her business and a man about her word."

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 continues Friday on Paramount +.

