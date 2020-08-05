Raised by Wolves trailer uploads Ridley Scott's creepy android series to HBO Max

Ridley Scott, the director of Alien and Blade Runner, and writer Aaron Guzikowski reprogram the concept of the Big Bad Wolf into something even more unsettling.

With the arrival of HBO Max's first full Raised by Wolves trailer comes the story of Mother (Amanda Collin), the android mother to a colony of human children. The world, as she explains to the little ones, was destroyed by war. So, she was built to start anew by raising humans on a virgin planet.

Mother is one of two robots programmed with this child-rearing task, but the colony may soon be torn apart by religious differences. The robots learn the dangers and difficulties of controlling the beliefs of humans. On top of this, a stranger (Vikings star Travis Fimmel) arrives on the planet with a warning: Mother may in fact be the proverbial Big Bad Wolf from the stories told to children.

Scott directed the first two episodes of the 10-part series and he gets top billing for Raised by Wolves for obvious reasons. But the show was written and created by Guzikowski, who also executive produces with Scott, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Adam Kolbrenner, and Mark Huffam.

The cast includes Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Jordan Loughran, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, and Ivy Wong.

Raised by Wolves is set to premiere on the HBO Max streaming platform this Sep. 3.