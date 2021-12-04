Watch the super creepy Raised by Wolves season 2 trailer

"Androids can change, just like human beings," says Mother (Amanda Collin) at the outset of the new trailer for season 2 of Raised by Wolves . But that hope seems dashed by the end of the super creepy, action-packed teaser, with Mother acknowledging that "Perhaps we are becoming too human."

EW has the exclusive first look at season 2 of the HBO Max sci-fi epic from executive producer Ridley Scott , which was shown during the show's Los Angeles Comic-Con panel (moderated by yours truly). And we also now have a date, with season 2 premiering Feb. 3 on the streaming platform.

The holy war between atheists and Mithraics at the heart of Raised By Wolves appears ready to intensify, with a possibly loco Marcus (Travis Fimmel) proclaiming his invincibility and promising to "bring purity to this planet." Along the way, there are lots of soldiers, a super freaky dude in a mask ripping some poor bloke bloody, and a chainsaw-wielding warrior all mixed up into an eerie stew that provides more questions than answers. Questions like… Where's the giant flying snake baby that Mother birthed at the end of season 1 and could possibly devour everything and everyone on the planet? We'll have to wait to see how that one plays out, but watch the trailer for yourself to get sufficiently psyched and sufficiently creeped out by everything on display.