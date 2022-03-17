If there is a possible android love triangle happening, we're sure as hell asking about it. And Aaron Guzikowski answered.

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the season 2 finale of Raised by Wolves, titled "Happiness."

Good news! Someone has figured out a way to save humanity on Kepler-22b! Except that someone is an ancient android. And she wants to do it by devolving humans until they aren't even really humans anymore. Yay?

Raised by Wolves wrapped up its second season on March 17 with Mother using Grandmother's veil to deactivate her sensory filter, allowing the android to kill her scary flying snake baby. But that triumph was quickly overshadowed when she realized the reactivated shepherd was devolving the humans (including Campion and the children) to achieve her mission of protection.

Mother was consumed by the veil after her emotions broke through, being awoken only briefly by Grandmother, who explained how the humans would soon become a simpler, happier version of themselves and head into the acid water — which would in turn send the entity back into a slumber.

Meanwhile, Lucious — now being controlled by the entity — set out to kill Marcus, and seemed to complete the task…until Marcus started levitating upside down, as one does. What does it all mean? Is Marcus dead or alive? Is there a weird android love triangle brewing between Father, Mother, and Grandmother? And has Raised by Wolves become a show less about how androids live with humans and more about how they live with each other? We went to showrunner Aaron Guzikowski for answers.

Raised by Wolves Travis Fimmel on 'Raised by Wolves' | Credit: Coco Van Oppens/HBO Max

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: There's a scene in the finale where Campion says he loved Vrille and Mother asks him why he would choose to love a machine. So this is a machine who raised a son as his mother asking why he would choose to love a machine. There's a lot baked into that so what do you make of that exchange and the impact and connections humans and androids are making on each other on this show?

AARON GUZIKOWSKI: They're servants in a way, or that's how the androids are supposed to see themselves, as servants to humanity, and that they're not supposed to count themselves as something that really matters. In the final analysis, they're really just here to help us. Humans are the point. But then they start to think of themselves and, "What's in it for us?" And then Campion, just the idea that his mother is an android and that in a lot of ways androids more relatable to him than human beings, because he's spent more time with androids, so there's that as well.

Well, you also have that sort of a playful disagreement between Father and Grandmother over is ignorance bliss, or is the bliss in the curiosity of seeking out more knowledge, which is a big, heady idea. Is ignorance bliss, or is the search for knowledge?

I think it's kind of how you define happiness, and is that really our goal as human beings really, or is it more than that? I think really happiness is this kind of strange concept anyway. It doesn't really exist. It's more about that you're getting somewhere, but you never actually get there sort of thing, I think. And the ignorance, the idea that you don't know what you're missing, and therefore you're happy. There are just so many interesting ways to look at it, but it's a question that I could ponder all day long.

Grandmother says devolving the humans is necessary to fulfill the mission. Would a veiled Grandmother also come to the same conclusion, or has she been changed by taking the veil off?

I think right now she just took it off, so I think she's still operating under her previous direction. She is a machine, and she has this mission to make sure that humans are happy, but she's on a planet where she came to the conclusion that humans can't be happy. They're too intelligent, and they're picking up on this voice. They're destroying themselves. They're doing these things. So the only way for me to accomplish this mission is to change the equation somehow, because I don't have any choice. Failure is not an option. I have to find a way.

And it's just interesting to me the way that can happen, that it's so different than the way a human being would sort of equate that information and come to their conclusion. It's very mathematical, it's very logical, it's very cold, but it comes to that same question. If you are in fact happier as a creature, if you're devolved into something that doesn't think about all the things that constantly preoccupy our minds, and suddenly you're very happy, life is beautiful, is there anything wrong with that? And if there isn't, what does that really mean? But I love that idea, that from a machine's point of view, that that's a solution. And that allows her to say, "Okay, I can check that box off. I accomplished my mission."

Raised by Wolves Abubaker Salim and Selina Jones on 'Raised by Wolves' | Credit: Coco Van Oppens/HBO Max

So, are we seeing the beginnings of an android love triangle here or what?

Well, I can't speak to it specifically, but I would just say in general we love this idea of the relationship of machines with other machines, because we're always talking about human beings and our relationships with technology. But it's really interesting to start thinking about different pieces of technology and how they regard one another, because it's so interesting as human beings and different kinds of human beings and how we sort of have these perceptions of one another, and that the androids too would have relationships. And in some ways, they'll mimic our own. In some ways, they won't. And I think it's fascinating. It's definitely something we're going to delve into.

Obviously, I've got to ask about that Marcus scene at the end. He's levitating upside down. There's blood coming down. We think he's dead. Maybe he's now not. What can you say about that?

I can say very little about that unfortunately, without giving things away. There's not much I can speak to it without giving things away. It kind of has to exist on its own in that sense being what it is.

How much have you mapped out or outlined season 3?

I'm working on season 3 now. It hasn't been officially greenlit, but I am working on it. And quite a bit is worked out. Quite a bit is worked out beyond that, and there's quite a bit that will change, I think. I'm just looking for the best possible way to tell the story, so every day that changes a little bit to make it better, I think. But the plan and the themes and the point of it all, the soul of it, is definitely worked out.

