They play android parents Mother and Father on HBO Max's sci-fi drama Raised By Wolves, but Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim are anything but robotic when off-screen. While Father's jokes on the show may not exactly be side-splitting, the British Salim (who in his spare time is the founder and CEO of independent video game studio Silver Rain Games) is all smiles and belly laughs when in human form. And the Danish Collin (who won awards in Denmark for her leading role in A Horrible Woman) has a dry, fearless wit that can be more dangerous than anything Mother could conjure on screen… well, almost anything (see: episode 1).

With season 2 of Raised By Wolves premiering Feb. 3, we connected with Salim in England and Collin in Denmark for a true test of their duo dynamic, and the results were more hilarious than any quip buried deep in Father's programming.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: So, what's the key to playing a robot?

AMANDA COLLIN: Luckily, we are born in the first scene, so we couldn't really do it wrong. And then we talked to [executive producer Ridley Scott] a lot about cadence. It was really lovely actually to have these initial meetings with Abu and myself and Ridley, just talking about how we needed to find the cadence while Abu and I were finding our cadence together as a working couple.

We just tried out a bunch of stuff. You start with nothing, and then you're like, "How do we walk? Do you walk normally?" I remember I also have this tendency [to stick out] my very long neck, and I was like, "Oh, robots don't have a giraffe neck like that." So we worked a lot on posture and little things here and there. And then for season 2, it all went to hell.

ABUBAKAR SALIM: Essentially what Amanda said. It felt like there wasn't really much of a key. It was more about the idea of we were lucky to be born in that first scene and essentially treating everything as if we're seeing it for the first time. There is something quite almost ethereal about it all. I think it was either the first day or the second day doing a walk and then Ridley telling me, "Don't walk like that." I was like, "Oh, okay, cool. Robots don't walk that way." We were finding our own answers even to our own questions that we were discovering. There isn't even necessarily a key. It's more about exploration.

Let's get into the more important question: Who wears the android unitard better?

SALIM: Oh, man. Definitely Amanda. She just dominates that thing.

COLLIN: I've been waiting to wear it for 35 years. My stick body has been longing for that latex.

SALIM: The first time I had to wear it, I didn't even have the role. But I was showed an image of Amanda in the costume just doing all these weird stretches and stuff. And I was like, "I can't do this. I'm going to rip this thing." Yeah, definitely Amanda, 100%.

How intense was this program to be able to make sure you fit back in that thing when you came back for season 2?

SALIM: It was a lot, man. And I love food. When you're in South Africa as well, it's food galore. And the suits made you sweat so much, so you kind felt like you were constantly working out.

COLLN: You've never been so happy when you get the stomach flu. You're like, "Yes, score! Do you have it as well? Do you want me to give it to you?"

It's funny you mentioned the sweating because I was wondering whether you all were hot or cold wearing that thing because you don't have other layers on. But it sounds like you guys were pretty toasty.

SALIM: It was everything, man. Honestly, it's one of those suits where when it's cold, it's freezing. When it's hot, you're cooking. There's no right temperature, except when you're inside. I used to love studio days. Those were the best.

COLLIN: When it's really hot, we have this cooling truck that they use to transport meat that we can walk into.

What are the bathroom breaks like? I see you guys wearing a giant silver unitard. That can't be easy.

SALIM: They definitely required quite a few hands in order to make it happen. One thing I don't understand, and I never will understand, is why they don't have a zip down there. You know what I mean? It's like, they have a zip at the back. Why don't they have a zip in the front?

COLLIN: Imagine how many people that it would require to paint that zip away in a very uncomfortable area. I can usually make people very uncomfortable by being like, "Who can tell if I had my period?"

SALIM: I always get it right.

COLLIN: Yep, because you and I sync periods.

What are your favorite craft services items to snack on?

COLLIN: Popcorn. Love popcorn.

SALIM: Yeah, definitely. Because it's light, and it feels like you're not eating biscuits and you can just eat it all the time.

COLLIN: Because we can't eat. Abu and I don't go to craft. That's the thing. We haven't experienced craft for two seasons because we're too scared. When they have something made out of air and salt, we're like, "Oh, can we have some, please?"

Name something we would find in the other person's trailer.

SALIM: We'd find a board full of motherly stuff on Mother as a character as well as also self-motivational things for Amanda to kind of get through the day. We'd definitely find some green juice liquid there. Actually, your trailer was much nicer than my trailer, Amanda.

COLLIN: Yeah, I make it nice because I live there. Yours is so empty and like a bachelor trailer with a remote or a joystick and dirty underwear. There's nothing. It's empty.

If you had to write a song about the other person, what would the title of that song be?

COLLIN: "Mystery Man, Why Are You Always So Happy?" That's the song. I'm going to write it.

SALIM: "If Only I Could Let This Go." But in a good way.

COLLIN: As in you want to kill me?

SALIM: No, as in… If only I could let it go… like, just breathe. God, I'm not helping at all.

Which of your characters is the better parent, Mother or Father?

COLLIN: I think Father. I mean, the kids get killed a lot while he's supervising, but he has a gentle approach, which I like and I respect. Mother needs to chill a little bit.

SALIM: Yeah. Me 100%, man! Have you seen Mother? Have you seen season 1?

COLLIN: Yeah, it's a lot.

If you could go back in time and be in any movie by your executive producer Ridley Scott, what would it be?

COLLIN: Please, please please mention a character from a non-Ridley Scott movie.

SALIM: Yeah, can you imagine? Scream. That's a great one. [Laughs] No, I'd love to be in Gladiator. That would be dope. I'd give Russell Crowe a go.

COLLIN: Yeah, I'd give him a go as well. [Laughs] But, I'd have to say Blade Runner.

If you had to be raised by a group of animals, what animal would you choose?

COLLIN: What instinctively comes to mind is meerkats. Only because I identify mostly with them. And there's definitely some meerkat in Mother when she looks out for the children.

SALIM: Maybe I should say something really cool, like horses, but I'm going to stick with my first answer, which was a lobster. I think that's something really cool about these sort of eternal looking things that look like they have so much knowledge in them.

COLLIN: It would also be way too exhausting for you to be raised by horses. Think about how much you'd have to run. "Guys, guys, wait!"

Finally, what is your favorite thing about filming in Cape Town?

SALIM: Honestly, it was hanging out with Amanda for like eight months at a time. I generally adore working with Amanda.

COLLIN: That's so sweet. I can't say the same. For me, it's the sea. Sorry.

SALIM: Thanks. Enjoy the sea. It's fine. It's okay. I'm used to it.

