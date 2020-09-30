Raised by Wolves star Abubakar Salim says season 1 finale is a 'mindblower'

Ever wondered what it feels like to work outside in South Africa under a blazing hot sun wearing a latex bodysuit? Let's ask Abubakar Salim, who stars alongside Amanda Collin in the HBO Max science fiction show Raised by Wolves.

″It was definitely tough,″ says Salim. ″It can be scorching hot and we’re wearing these latex suits, which are just really unforgiving. There was a moment when I had sweat all the way up to my knees. It was insane. They had these trucks where they normally keep meet cool for butchers. Those were just for me and Amanda, because it was so hot in those suits."

On Raised by Wolves, Salim and Collin play Father and Mother, two androids raising human children on the planet Kepler-22b after earth has been turned into a wasteland by a religious war. The show was created by Aaron Guzikowski (The Red Road) and is executive-produced by legendary Alien and Blade Runner filmmaker Ridley Scott who also directed the first two episodes of season 1.

Image zoom Coco Van Oppens/HBO MAX

″The guy is an actual genius and master at his craft, incredibly inspirational, incredibly humble,″ says Salim. ″It kind of trickles down. There was no kind of drama, no kind of madness that was happening on set. It was all just incredibly brilliant. He think he sets that tone, telling a serious and quite intellectual story but within an atmosphere that was fun.″

Previous to Raised by Wolves, the actor was best known for playing the lead role in the video game Assassin's Creed Origins.

″I genuinely felt like a child again,″ says Salim. ″You’re put in this really tight lycra suit — my career seems to be putting me in these tight suits — then you’re pretending to be in ancient Egypt, but you’re in this warehouse with all these cameras pointed at you. You’ve got a stick as a sword and a dustbin lid as a shield and you’re pretending to be this epic warrior. This is exactly what I did as a kid!″

The season 1 finale of Raised by Wolves premieres on HBO Max Oct. 1.

″The show keeps sending you curveballs — you just wait,″ says Salim. ″Honestly, this finale is such a mind-blower. It poses more questions but, at the same time, thinking about it will give you more answers. I’d love you to literally call me after you’ve seen it and tell me your thoughts because it’s something. It’s definitely something."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.