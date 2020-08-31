Raised by Wolves, a new science fiction show from Alien and Blade Runner director Ridley Scott, begins with a pair of androids, named Mother and Father, starting a new settlement with human embryos on the planet Kepler-22b after Earth is rendered uninhabitable. Twelve years later, only one child, Campion, remains, and the arrival of an Ark of surviving humans called the Mithraic presents a threat that Mother has no choice but to confront.

The show's cast includes Vikings star Travis Fimmel as one of the Mithraic and Amanda Collin, who plays Mother. "She has all the attributes of being the perfect android — I hope she doesn’t hate me for that!" says Scott, who directed the first two episodes of Raised by Wolves and is also an executive producer on the show. "Mother is a kind of form of perfection, both intellectually and physically, and is very gentle at first, but then we find out other things about her, as she becomes more intimidating."

Raised by Wolves is created by Aaron Guzikowski, whose credits include the Jason Momoa-starring series The Red Road.

The first three episodes of Raised by Wolves will be available Thursday on HBO Max. Watch an exclusive clip from the premiere above.

Video provided by HBO Max.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.