Rainn Wilson shares video of unsuspecting flight seatmate watching The Office

"When the person sitting next to you has no idea who you are...."

World's Best Delta Seatmate.

Rainn Wilson shared a video of his unassuming seatmate on a flight watching The Office. The actor, who portrayed Dunder Mifflin salesman and beet farmer Dwight Schrute on the hit workplace sitcom, documented the ordeal via Instagram Story.

"When the person sitting next to you has no idea who you are...." Wilson, incognito under his mask and cap, wrote alongside the video.

His seatmate, meanwhile, is just minding their business and enjoying a meal as a scene featuring Wilson with Steve Carell's Michael Scott plays out on screen.

The mockumentary sitcom, based on the British series from Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant of the same name, followed the everyday work and personal lives of employees at the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Scranton, Penn. It aired on NBC for nine seasons between 2005 and 2013 and also starred John Krasinski, Mindy Kaling, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Brian Baumgartner, Leslie David Baker, and more.

Rainn Wilson on 'The Office' Rainn Wilson on 'The Office' | Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

In conversation with NPR in 2018, Wilson looked back at a moment with Carell that predated the sitcom's massive success. "I remember early on, when we shot the pilot, we had lunch, and Steve Carell did a little toast. He said, 'You know, guys, this is probably going to be the job that we're known for for the rest of our lives,'" he recalled. "And this was 2004. And all of a sudden, in season two, we started to take off."

The actor said he occasionally missed that experience. "I really miss collaborating with an awesome group of people and taking a scene and trying to bring it to comedic life," Wilson said. "We always made sure that the scene kind of tickled us in some way. It's digging into the dough and kneading the dough and being in the kitchen and cooking that stuff up. I don't know that I'll ever have that experience again the way that we had it on The Office."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.