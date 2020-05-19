The actor stumped the Grammy winner during an impromptu trivia round about the beloved sitcom.

Rainn Wilson tells The Office superfan Billie Eilish to move on to a new show

The Office (TV Show - 1995) type TV Show

Music superstar Billie Eilish has watched The Office a total of 15 times all the way through and series star Rainn Wilson thinks it's time to move on!

Eilish appeared with Wilson — who played Dwight Schrute on the popular NBC comedy that ran from 2005-2013 — in an Instagram Live on Monday.

"I just finished watching The Office for a 15th time two days ago," the self-confessed superfan told Wilson on his Hey There Human show via his SoulPancake Instagram account. "Every time I hit that episode that says finale, I'm always like, goddamn it."

Wilson snapped back to tell Eilish she needs to find a new show to obsess over.

"William, it's time to move on!" Willson said, referring to the singer as "William Eyelash" during their conversation. "It's time to move on to another show, really. Please!"

His idea changed quickly after the pair played a little The Office trivia which Eilish mostly failed. Wilson demanded the Grammy-winning singer prepare for another round of trivia in the future by watching the show a 16th time.

Watch the full interview above.

