Rainn Wilson shares his idea for a return-to-the-office Office pandemic episode

"If we had pandemic episodes, that would’ve been amazing."

Forget hybrid work schedules — Rainn Wilson believes that his Office character Dwight Schrute would've been able to successfully get the rest of his Dunder Mifflin coworkers to return to the office.

The actor said that he wished the NBC comedy had filmed a series of episodes at the height of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and shared his hilarious pitch for a potential return-to-office episode.

"It would've been so much fun to film The Office during the pandemic. If we had pandemic episodes, that would've been amazing," Wilson said on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "The Office writers were so great — they would've been able to spin that in some beautiful ways."

And, when it came time to head back into the office once again, Wilson shared his vision for an episode where Dwight personally takes it upon himself to get the entire cast back together again by any means necessary.

"I think it would be: He gets the call from corporate to get everyone back in the office and everyone is resistant," Wilson explained. "So, one at a time, Dwight has to kidnap every Office cast member and bring them into Dunder Mifflin in some kind of obscure and somewhat inappropriate way."

Rainn Wilson on 'The Office' Rainn Wilson on 'The Office' | Credit: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In response to Wilson's premise, host Drew Barrymore shouted, "Where is this show!? I need it right now in my life."

Wilson previously gave a brief glimpse into how he believed Dwight would have handled the pandemic while visiting The Late Late Show in September 2020.

"Dwight during a pandemic would be fantastic," he said at the time. "But Dwight, oh my God. You've got so much going on right now... You've got Dwight fighting the pandemic. You've got Dwight building his own vaccine, his own antibodies. Maybe doing secret tests on people in the office."

He also noted that Dwight would've been on board with all of the coronavirus conspiracy theories at the time too, adding, "Anything you can possibly imagine, he would be all in on the conspiracy theory."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more

Related content: