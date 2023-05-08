"Every morning we'd come down and the furniture would all be in different places."

Rainn Wilson had a brush with the paranormal at the age of 4.

The Office alum recounted his earlier years living in a "beautiful" but "totally haunted" Victorian abode on the coast of Nicaragua while on Monday's episode of Jennifer Hudson's eponymous talk show, sharing that the spirits had an affinity for rearranging furniture in the dead of night.

"There was this beautiful Victorian house on top of a hill and it was totally haunted. They were like, 'You cannot move in there. This is a totally haunted house,'" Wilson said. "I was young, I was like 4." Though his own recollection is spotty, his father shared stories about creaking noises, i.e. the sound of furniture moving along the floors, downstairs come night fall.

"This is absolutely a true story, I swear on my life," Wilson said. "And every morning we'd come down and the furniture would all be in different places. My dad had the brilliant idea, he got a piece of chalk, and he went downstairs and he drew a little circle around every leg of furniture and sure enough, the next night... every piece of furniture had moved like three to six inches. So it wasn't like a monkey or something like that."

Rather than run like hell, the Wilson patriarch had a different approach in mind: "My dad got a bunch of his friends together and some people that he met and they just started saying prayers," Wilson recalled. "They started praying to the dead and to the spirits and to God and it never happened again. They prayed it out of there."

Wilson is no stranger to the world of the paranormal: His horror podcast Radio Rental dives into real life stories that span bizarre crimes and paranormal activity. But the actor is most beloved for his connection to the fictional world of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company from The Office, which celebrates its 10-year finale anniversary this year.

"It feels like it was like, three years ago," Wilson said, calling the role of Dwight "the best job I'll ever have."

