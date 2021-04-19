Watch The Office star Rainn Wilson and Bear Grylls strip naked in revealing Running Wild clip

Wilson and Grylls bare it all for the love of the wild.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls Streaming Options

Question: What kind of Bear is best? Apparently, a naked one?!

Rainn Wilson is the latest celeb to join Running Wild With Bear Grylls, and in this exclusive clip, the Office alum and the titular British survivalist get back to nature while setting out fishing lines in the very, very, very cold water of Utah's La Sal Mountains.

"That lake is about 55 degrees," Wilson says in the clip after catching his breath from the icy dip. "And every part of me is shriveled up right now. So, uh… sorry, ladies."

Dwight Schrute, Wilson's character on The Office, was very knowledgeable in his survival skills. The actor, though, has his work cut out for him in the episode. Grylls has him seeking out hidden caches and learning mountaineering training in the aspen forests and alpine terrain of Utah. The pair's naked dip in the river, however, is a real reveal — literally, albeit pixelated — for the National Geographic series. (Previously, Grylls and Nick Jonas stripped down to their underpants to cross a lake.)

Wilson is in good company heading into the wilderness with Grylls. The Falcon and Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie appeared in the season 6 premiere, which saw the Avengers star rappelling down a massive cliff.

Running Wild airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on National Geographic.

(Video courtesy of National Geographic)

