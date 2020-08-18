Rachel Weisz (and Rachel Weisz) to star in TV adaptation of David Cronenberg's Dead Ringers

Dead Ringers type Movie

Get ready for a double dose of Rachel Weisz.

The Black Widow actress will star in a TV adaptation of the 1988 film Dead Ringers at Amazon, which has given the project a straight-to-series order. The original film, directed by body-horror maestro David Cronenberg, starred Jeremy Irons as twin gynecologists who begin a relationship with the same woman. And that's before things get weird.

Weisz will step into Irons' dual role as the Mantle twins on the series, marking the Oscar winner's first regular TV role. The show will follow the twins, who share everything — including drugs and lovers — as they push the boundaries of medical ethics in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women's health care to the forefront.

Alice Birch, who recently earned an Emmy nomination for Hulu's Normal People, will write the series, and executive-produce along with Weisz. Annapurna, the studio behind Booksmart and Vice, will produce the show with Amazon.

"I am so lucky to have such brilliant partners in Annapurna and Amazon Studios, and I'm thrilled to be collaborating with the exceptionally talented Alice Birch," Weisz said in a statement. "I can't wait to go on this journey with all of them."

"This series is a thrilling tale about ambition, self-interest, and the manipulation of power," added Sue Naegle, Annapurna's chief content officer. "Rachel's unequivocal depth as an actor make her the perfect person to bring the new Mantle twins to life in Alice's fresh take on the original, which will no doubt be even more twisted."

More twisted than Cronenberg? Don't make promises you can't keep.

