Rachel Maddow warns viewers after partner tests positive for COVID-19: 'Don't get this thing'

Rachel Maddow has a clear message regarding COVID-19: Don't get this thing.

On Thursday night, after two weeks away from her nightly MSNBC show, Maddow returned with a live-feed broadcast from her living room. Maddow went off the air earlier this month after announcing she was self-quarantining due to "someone close to her" being exposed to the novel coronavirus.

She marked her first show back with an emotional but highly-articulate monologue, in which the political commentator shared that her partner of 21 years, Susan Mikula, had contracted the virus.

“She is the center of my life,” said Maddow. “She is the organizing principle in my life. My relationship with Susan is the only thing at the end of the day that I will kill or die for without hesitation and Susan has been sick with COVID these past couple of weeks and at one point we really thought it was a possibility that it might kill her and that’s why I’ve been away."

While Mikula tested positive for coronavirus, Maddow was fortunately negative. Nonetheless, she used the moment to to urge others to stay home over the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and reconsider plans that may put them at risk of contracting the illness and spreading it to others.

“Don’t get this thing," she said. "Do whatever you can to keep from getting it. For Thanksgiving next week, you really are going to have to just have it at home without people coming over, and yeah, it’s going to suck, but that’s going to suck so much less than you or somebody in your family getting this and getting sick. Trust me.”

Maddow ended by informing viewers that Mikula is thankfully on the mend. "She’s still sick, but she’s gonna be okay and we’re not scared anymore like we were, but it really didn’t feel like it was going okay at the outset,” she said.