Rachel Lindsay on why she 'hated the timing' of The Bachelor casting its first black male lead

And although Lindsay called James' casting "a step in the right direction," she also tweeted that she felt like the decision to finally cast a black male lead was a "knee-jerk reaction" and a "result of societal pressure." She then appeared on What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she further explained her tweets. "I'm excited that there's a black Bachelor," Lindsay said. "But I hated the timing of it because it does seem like a reaction to what is happening in our country. Did a man have to die in such a public way on a national stage for you to say now is the time for us to have a black Bachelor? That's what I hate. It's taking away from this moment. What I wanted was some acknowledgment and some recognition that they've been wrong and part of the problem and that they're going to vow to take the necessary changes to bring diversity internally and to more contestants of color on the show."