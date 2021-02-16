The Extra correspondent and former Bachelorette says she thinks it's "the right decision" for Harrison to take time off in the wake of his racism controversy.

Rachel Lindsay on whether Chris Harrison should be fired: 'Let's see what happens'

Rachel Lindsay, Extra correspondent and the first Black star of The Bachelorette, says it was the "right decision" for franchise host Chris Harrison to "step aside temporarily" in the wake of his controversial interview with her last week.

In an interview with her Extra colleague Billy Bush, Lindsay said Harrison "needs to take time to get educated and on a profound and productive level." The Bachelor host first came under fire after speaking with Lindsay about contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who faced criticism when photos of her at a 2018 "plantation-themed" sorority party surfaced online. Harrison decried the actions of the "woke police" who were serving as "judge, jury, and executioner" regarding Kirkconnell's actions without hearing from her first. On Feb. 10, Harrison apologized for his comments, and then issued another statement on Feb. 13 saying he was "stepping aside for a time" to get "educated on a more profound and productive level."

Though there have been calls for Harrison to be fired from the franchise, Lindsay says she's not sure that's necessary. "I think you have to see what happens," she told Bush. "I think I don't want to play into things too quick to judge someone, right? Am I disappointed? Absolutely. Do I agree with what happened in that interview? No. But at the same time, he has taken the steps to not issue one but two apologies. Let's see what happens from there."

