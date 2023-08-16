Rachel Leviss, formerly known as Raquel Leviss, has given her first interview since the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, and it appears she won't be returning to the show.

Leviss strongly hinted at her exit on this week's episode of Bethenny Frankel's Just B podcast, telling the Real Housewives of New York veteran that she "almost went back" to Vanderpump Rules. (Season 11 is currently filming.)

EW reached out to representatives for Bravo for comment.

Rachel Leviss Rachel Leviss | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

It was revealed that Leviss had a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval, the longterm boyfriend of her best friend, Ariana Madix. The revelation, which occurred off camera and then played out during the season 10 finale episode and the juicy but volatile three-part reunion, led to the show's highest ratings yet for Bravo.

"I just heard what you were saying on TikTok and using my case as an example of exploitation and the way that the network is running to the bank — like laughing, running to the bank — with this scandal and I haven't seen a single penny," Leviss said on Frankel's podcast. (Frankel has enlisted top Hollywood attorneys in fighting for unionization for reality TV stars.) "It's not fair. And I feel like a toddler saying, 'It's not fair.' But it really isn't. And I feel like I've been portrayed as the ultimate villain."

Much has changed since Scandoval. For one, Raquel changed her name back to Rachel — something Madix and her fellow cast members poked fun at during the reunion. She also voluntarily went into mental health counseling in an Arizona facility in April. She left in early July.

"My mistakes that I've made on camera live on forever," Leviss continued. "And you mentioned something about the addiction of doing reality TV and the way that they always dangle that carrot in front of you, like, 'Well, you need to tell your side of the story otherwise it's gonna be written for you.' And that's terrifying. So I almost went back... just because of that."

It certainly sounds like Leviss isn't coming back, though Sandoval has been seen shooting Vanderpump Rules season 11 with the likes of Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy. Madix, meanwhile, is taking the ultimate revenge on her ex by becoming more successful than him. She recently made a guest appearance on Love Island, and she's readying to hit the Dancing with the Stars stage.

Listen to Leviss' full interview on the Just B podcast below.

