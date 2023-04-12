Johnny Knoxville couldn't help, but Lorne Michaels did check in from time to time: "'Is Rachel still down there?'"

Rachel Dratch once had to do an SNL table read lying on the floor after she 'sproinged' her back

Rachel Dratch is looking back on a behind-the-scenes Saturday Night Live moment that would have made Debbie Downer proud.

On the latest episode of Dana Carvey and David Spade's comedy podcast Fly on the Wall, Dratch told her fellow SNL alums about the time she tweaked her back during a read-through and had to perform her lines while completely immobilized and half-hidden underneath the table.

"One time, when Johnny Knoxville was hosting, I twisted to get my coat or something during break, and somehow I, like, sproinged my back," she recalled. "I don't even know what happened, but I couldn't move… And so I'm lying down on the floor like half under the table, literally could not move."

When her colleagues returned from break, Dratch said they called an NBC medic to assist her but she still wasn't able to get up. As a result, "They had to continue the read-through while I was under the table there frozen until the end of the thing."

Rachel Dratch Rachel Dratch | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Carvey and Spade asked if Knoxville — who has sustained more than few injuries working on the Jackass franchise — helped her out by offering her any pain medication. "He tried," Dratch said. "They were like, 'Do you have any painkillers?'… But he didn't have any."

While Knoxville wasn't able to help, SNL boss Lorne Michaels made sure to check on Debbie Down-on-the-floor from time to time.

"It was kind of funny," Dratch reminisced. "I mean, Dana, you could do the Lorne voice, but it was like, I'd be reading my thing from under there and he'd be like, 'Is Rachel still down there?'"

"Make sure Rachel's okay," Carvey quipped, doing his best Michaels impersonation. "It's that thing of like, you know, your back is predisposed to be injured. You reach for a napkin and suddenly you're on the floor."

To this day, Dratch isn't sure what caused the injury. "I wasn't old then," she said. "I don't know what had happened, but that was my strange read-through."

Listen to Dratch discuss her infamous under-the-table read and more below.

