Rachel Bilson says her friendship with Rami Malek is 'all good' after throwback photo incident

"I was just so happy we were able to squash it and, like, move on," said the O.C. alum.

O.C. alum Rachel Bilson says her friendship with Rami Malek is fine after a recent disagreement over an throwback photo she posted on Instagram.

"Rami and I actually have talked since that came out. He connected with me, and we're all good. He, you know, was so sweet and we're totally fine now," Bilson said on the Ladygang podcast Monday. "And we talked about it and we're good. He was so gracious. And I totally understood where he was coming from, and he understood me. And I was just so happy we were able to squash it and, like, move on."

Rami Malek; Rachel Bilson Rami Malek and Rachel Bilson went to high school together. | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

When Bilson first shared the adorable high school photo of her friend and Mr. Robot star, fans shared her excitement over seeing the two actors hanging out in New York as teens. But that excitement ended up being short-lived, as Bilson said Malek messaged her asking her to take the photo down. She was a little disappointed, but as a good friend, she agreed.

Bilson said that when the press went wild with headlines after she talked about the photo sharing mishap and Malek's response on Dax Shepard's podcast The Armchair Network, she immediately regretted putting her words into the world.

"My friend sent me a CNN link to it. I was like, 'Are you kidding me?' I was so mortified though," Bilson said. "Like, I was having a panic attack. I had to go to therapy that day, and I was like, 'I am having anxiety. I did not want this to resurface in this way. I feel so bad. Oh my god. Rami is going to think I'm doing this again.'"

As it turns out, there was some good that came out of the whole thing — the two were able to reconnect and now, according to Bilson, "Everything is great."