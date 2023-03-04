Rachael Ray is ending her daytime talk show after 17 seasons

Rachael Ray will soon cook its final meal.

The food icon's eponymous syndicated daytime talk show has been officially canceled and will end with its current 17th season, EW has confirmed.

"In my more than 20-plus years in television I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with Rachael. However I've made the decision that it's time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career," Ray said in a press release. "My passions have evolved from the talk-show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution."

"Rachael Ray Show" - The Great Philly Grill-Off Rachael Ray | Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

The series' cancellation arrived on the same day that host Rachael Ray announced that she was launching her own production company, Free Food Studios. In addition to her daytime talk show, Ray has helmed numerous food programs, including Rachael Ray's Tasty Travels, Rachael Ray's 30 Minute Meals, $40 A Day, and Rachael Ray's Week in a Day.

"I am truly excited to be able to introduce and develop new and upcoming epicurean talent on all platforms," she said. "That is why I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios. Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew, and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together."

Rachael Ray premiered in September 2006. Over the past 17 years, the three-time daytime Emmy award–winning series has cooked up a variety of mouth-watering meals on air, provided makeovers, hosted musical segments, and discussed health and fitness tips with guest stars.

The series is the latest of a handful of daytime television shows that have been canceled this year. In this past month alone, Dr. Phil, The People's Court, and Judge Mathis have all announced that they will wrap at the end of their current seasons.

