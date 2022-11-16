See the trailer for Holly & the Hot Chocolate, which debuts Nov. 24 on QVC+, joining the crowded marketplace of 150-plus Yuletide flicks debuting across networks and streamers.

The networks and streaming services are stuffing a lot of Christmas movies under the tree this year. (That number, now above 150, keeps rising.) But wait, there's more! What if we told you that the latest addition comes courtesy of... QVC? Yes, the home shopping network has announced that it's entering the bustling holiday movie marketplace with a Yuletide flick about the magic of not just Christmas, but something easier to put a price tag on: hot chocolate.

Premiering Nov. 24 on QVC's free streamer QVC+, Holly & The Hot Chocolate centers on Holly, a metropolitan food critic who gets stranded in Pine Falls, a town that is steeped in the holiday spirit, thanks to a certain hot chocolate recipe that can be found in the town square. Also included in the deal: an unexpected romance with a mildly grinch-y tow-truck driver.

The idea for the movie originated with QVC's In the Kitchen with David host David Venable, who appears in the film as a hot chocolate vendor. Weirdly enough, there is no marketing tie-in here; they're just want to revel in the Christmas spirit! (Completely kidding. There's totally a tie-in. After the premiere, Venable will appear on air to sell this special hot chocolate, which was made in partnership with New York City dessert mecca Serendipity.)

Holly and the Hot Chocolate Hanna Gaffney in 'Holly & the Hot Chocolate' | Credit: QVC

Above, you can check out the trailer for Holly & the Hot Chocolate, which stars Ryan Farrell, Hanna Gaffney, Steve Gerben, Olivia Gropp, and Venable.

QVC isn't the only surprising network to jump into the competitive Christmas-movie business. Last year, the Food Network-branded Candy Coated Christmas premiered on discovery+, and this year, the network offers up two more on discovery+: One Delicious Christmas and Gingerbread Christmas. HGTV has also decked the halls this year with two movies on discovery+: Designing Christmas and A Christmas Open House. New Yuletide films can also be found far beyond Hallmark, Lifetime, and Netflix, on such networks and streamers as Hulu, HBO Max, BET+, Great American Family, ION Television, UPtv, OWN, and CBS.

