Attention, class! Today's lesson is in being friggin' adorable and the kids from Abbott Elementary will be leading the instruction.

Fresh off her Emmy win for writing Abbott's near-flawless pilot, Quinta Brunson shared the homemade cards some of the show's student actors crafted for her and it will warm your cold, dead hearts. Yes, especially yours.

Brunson posted some images on the Twitter, with the caption, "Yeah, I love my job."

Understandably so. It's been a wonderful few days for Brunson and Abbott Elementary, which picked up three awards at the Emmys, including Brunson's writing win and an Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series trophy for the divine Sheryl Lee Ralph.

While Ralph brought the Emmys to a halt, and then to its feet, with her instantly iconic acceptance song and speech, she had some choice words for Jimmy Kimmel, who some thought upstaged Brunson when she went to accept her hardware.

"I was absolutely confused," Ralph said on Wednesday during a virtual panel for the Television Critics Association's summer press tour. "I didn't know what was going on. I was like, 'I wish that man would just get up off of the ground.' And then I realized it was Jimmy Kimmel, and I was like, 'Ooh, the disrespect, Jimmy!' But that's just me... I told him, too! To his face! And he understood."

Honestly, getting a talking-to from Sheryl Lee Ralph is both terrifying and an honor. Kimmel took it to heart, however, and later apologized to Brunson when he had her on Jimmy Kimmel Live two nights later. But first, Brunson did some upstaging of her own when she interrupted Kimmel's monologue.

"You're a little bit early for your interview," Kimmel told Brunson as she walked on the set Wednesday night, Emmy in hand.

"Oh, I know, I know, but I have a little favor to ask actually," she replied. "So you know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech? It's, like, not that much time. And then you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?"

After interrupting his monologue, Brunson sat down with Kimmel for an interview, and the host formally apologized for stepping, or rather sleeping, on the Abbott Elementary creator's moment. Brunson, however, took it all in stride, though she did appreciate Kimmel's apology.

"Well, Jimmy, let me just say thank you," she said. "It is very kind of you to say that. I honestly was in such a moment of just having a good time. Like, I won my first Emmy! I was up there, you know, happy, and I was wrapped up in the moment and just having a good time… I saw you and I saw Will Arnett and my Emmy and I'm like, 'Oh my God! I'm having so much fun!' But thank you, that's kind. But honestly, I had a good night. I had a great night."

