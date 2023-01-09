Quinn Redeker, soap opera star and Oscar-nominated Deer Hunter writer, dies at 86

With roles on Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless, Redeker was a fixture on daytime TV.

Quinn Redeker, the actor who became a fixture on daytime television with roles on the long-running soap operas Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless, died Dec. 20 in Camarillo, Calif. He was 86.

His daughter, Arianne Raser, confirmed his death to PEOPLE.

Born in Woodstock, Ill., Redeker was best known for playing schemers like Alex Marshall on DOOL (from 1979 to 1987) and Rex Sterling on Y&R (from 1987 to 1994). He won two Soap Opera Digest Awards — for Best Villain on Days of Our Lives in 1983 and for Outstanding Actor in a Supporting Role on Young and the Restless in 1989 — and earned two Daytime Emmy nominations for his work on Y&R.

Quinn Redeker on 'The Young and the Restless' in 1973 Quinn Redeker on 'The Young and the Restless' in 1973 | Credit: Everett Collection

Redeker also guest-starred on numerous prime-time shows and appeared in several feature films, including Starsky & Hutch, The Six Million Dollar Man, Kojak, Barnaby Jones, The Candidate, and Ordinary People. His last credited role was playing President Reagan in the 2012 film Big Miracle.

In addition to his time in front of the camera, Redeker received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay for his work on the 1978 drama The Deer Hunter, shared with Deric Washburn, Louis A. Garfinkle, and director Michael Cimino.