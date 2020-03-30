Here's a first look at Quibi's young adult murder mystery When the Street Lights Go On, which has a bit of a Stranger Things vibe courtesy of director Rebecca Thomas, who also worked on the Netflix hit.

The show is set in the 1990s and follows the aftermath of the murder of a young girl that rocks a suburban community. The victim’s sister and her high school peers must struggle to find a sense of normalcy while coming of age in the midst of the murder investigation.

The show, from writers Chris Hutton and Eddie O’Keefe, stars Chosen Jacobs (It), Sophie Thatcher (Prospect), Queen Latifah, Tony Hale (Veep), Sam Strike (Timeless), Ben Ahlers (The Village), Julia Sarah Stone (Honey Bee), Kristine Froseth (The Society), Mark Duplass, and Nnamdi Asomugha.

The 10-episode series launches April 6, the same date that Quibi goes live. Unlike other streaming video platforms, Quibi's content is made to be streamed on mobile devices. Also, content on Quibi will be delivered in chapters of 10 minutes or less.

