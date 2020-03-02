See J. Lo, Chrissy Teigen, Liam Hemsworth in first look photos from their Quibi shows

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images; Rachel Murray/Getty Images; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Quibi's smorgasbord of quick bites will soon be available, but EW has an early taste for you. As the April 6 debut of Jeffrey Katzenberg's short-form streaming service approaches, we're unveiling exclusive first look photos from some of the shows that will be available at launch.

Quibi's content will take three forms — Movies in Chapters (exactly what it sounds like), short unscripted series and documentaries, and Daily Essentials (news and lifestyle programming in quick-bite form) — and we have previews from each category. Read on for a look at series featuring Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Liam Hemsworth, and more.

Thanks a Million

J. Lo is executive producing this emotional and inspirational series, which sees grateful celebrities kickstarting a chain of kindness by gifting $100,000 to an unsuspecting individual, who must then pay it forward to someone in their life. (Over 10 episodes, a total of $1 million will be distributed, ergo the title.) A different celeb will headline each episode, with the roster including Lopez, Kristen Bell, Kevin Hart, and Yara Shahidi.

Image zoom Darren Michaels/Quibi

Most Dangerous Game

Liam Hemsworth stars as Dodge Maynard, a terminally ill man who’s desperate to provide for his pregnant wife before he dies. Enter a mysterious man, played by Oscar winner Christoph Waltz, who offers him the chance to participate in a 24-hour game for a monetary reward — the catch being that Dodge could be killed in the course of the game. It's a wild ride packed with action, twists, and turns. (You can check out the show's teaser here.)

Image zoom Quibi

Image zoom Quibi

Chrissy's Court

No claim is too small for Chrissy's Court. Teigen goes Judge Judy for this unscripted series, presiding over real small-claims cases with real, legally binding verdicts. Meanwhile, her mom-turned-“bailiff,” Pepper Thai, maintains order in the courtroom. We have no objections.

Image zoom Quibi

Image zoom Quibi

When the Streetlights Go On

When a beautiful young girl is killed, her sister and high school peers struggle to retain a sense of normalcy as their suburban community reels and the murder investigation proceeds. The cast includes It's Chosen Jacobs, Sophie Thatcher (Chicago Med), and Sam Strike (Chernobyl), along with Queen Latifah, Tony Hale, and Mark Duplass.

Image zoom Quibi

Image zoom Quibi

Image zoom Quibi

The Nod with Brittany & Eric

Based on the podcast of the same name, this daily show, hosted by Brittany Luse and Eric Eddings, explores "the stories about black life you won't see anywhere else," exploring the ins and outs of black culture with guests including actors, musicians, activists, chefs, artists, and everyday people.

Image zoom Quibi

Last Night’s Late Night

Last but not least is EW's own Daily Essentials show, which will break down the smartest monologues, best interviews, and must-see sketches from the previous night's late-night shows, with host Heather Gardner.

Image zoom Quibi

Related content: