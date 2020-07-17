Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen loves some juicy gossip, and now he's letting audiences in on some involving him.
In his new series The Andy Cohen Diaries, debuting July 20 on Quibi, Cohen shares entries from his own diary, brought to life by an animated recreation — accented with some humor and flair.
EW has an exclusive preview above from one of the six episodes, where he attended the opening of Hollywood, Florida's Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Oct. 26, 2019. Among the night's celebrity guests were Morgan Freeman, Joe Manganiello, Khloe Kardashian, Bella Thorne, and Johnny Depp. After detailing a run-in with one of Depp's "beret-wearing security guys... or entourage — I don't know who he was" and how he asked Kardashian "every personal question I could think of" (about co-parenting, how sister Kim has changed since the Paris robbery, what drugs she's taken, and how she gives handjobs with her long fingernails) in front of her family's reality show camera crew, his attention turned to The Bachelorette season 15 runner-up Tyler Cameron. Wondering how likely it was Cameron was "gonna get laid that night," Cohen reveals what he really wanted to tell the statuesque model.
Elsewhere in the series, Cohen — who battled COVID-19 earlier this year — reveals which superstar singer he farted in front of on his show, goes in-depth on his WWHL interview with Teresa and Joe Giudice, details life at home with his new son Ben (and the celeb who visits with her baby for playdates), and shares more stories about Sarah Jessica Parker and George R.R. Martin.
Watch a preview of The Andy Cohen Diaries above, and check out the series when it debuts Monday on Quibi.
