Andy Cohen opens his diary on that time he gave Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron his number

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen loves some juicy gossip, and now he's letting audiences in on some involving him.

In his new series The Andy Cohen Diaries, debuting July 20 on Quibi, Cohen shares entries from his own diary, brought to life by an animated recreation — accented with some humor and flair.

Image zoom Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the series, Cohen — who battled COVID-19 earlier this year — reveals which superstar singer he farted in front of on his show, goes in-depth on his WWHL interview with Teresa and Joe Giudice, details life at home with his new son Ben (and the celeb who visits with her baby for playdates), and shares more stories about Sarah Jessica Parker and George R.R. Martin.

Watch a preview of The Andy Cohen Diaries above, and check out the series when it debuts Monday on Quibi.