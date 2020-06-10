Queer Eye's Tan France becomes an American citizen, is ready to vote: 'The timing couldn’t be more perfect'

On Tuesday, one of Queer Eye's Fab Five officially become a citizen of the United State of America. Originally from England, France posted a photo of the moment he was sworn in on Instagram, sharing that the moment had been two decades in the making. "For me, this is monumental," he captioned the photo. "It’s something I’ve been working towards for literally 20 years, which makes this all the more emotional."

During an appearance on The Tonight Show later that day, Tan shared a little more about why the moment felt so overwhelming. "It took so long to get here but the actual experience of getting my oath thing done today was just lovely," he told Jimmy Fallon. "It was such a beautiful, emotional experience. As you may know, I’m not much of a crier. I’m not the crier of the group, but I got so emotional. It felt just really powerful to become an American today."

France added that it was a relief to know he could never be kicked out of the country again or be separated from his husband again, and how eager he is to exercise his new right to vote. "It actually feels kind of perfect that it happened right now," he said. "We need every vote. Every vote counts. I’m going to vote....I can now truly make some changes, actually vote to change, encourage people to vote to change the state of this country."

