Netflix's Emmy-winning series heads to Texas for its upcoming season, and Antoni, Bobby, Jonathan, Karamo, and Tan are ready to go, decked out in boots, cowboy hats, and tight jeans.

Y'all ready for some more makeovers?

Queer Eye is headed to a ranch — and a TV near you. Season 6 of Netflix's Emmy-winning series will premiere Dec. 31 — this time in the Lone Star State, and EW has a first look below at the Fab 5 decked out in their best cowboy gear and ready to take on Texas.

With the new season comes a new theme song of sorts, a country-fied, banjo-fabulous version of the show's "All Things (Just Keep Getting Better)" — which EW can also exclusively reveal below. Performed by The Voice alum Meghan Linsey and her fiancé, musician/singer Tyler Cain, the new version soundtracks the show open, featuring hosts Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness bailing hay, tossing around a lasso, line dancing, and riding a (mechanical) horse.

After two seasons in and around Atlanta, two in Kansas City, and one in Philadelphia (plus a delightful four-episode mini-season in Japan and the Yass, Australia special), the action is now centered in Texas' capital. "Queer Eye loves to celebrate great American cities and Austin fits this criteria in a big way," says showrunner Jennifer Lane. "Texas and Austin are rich culturally and have many diverse, relatable, complex layers. Austin and its surrounding communities are home to a wealth of our favorite kind of stories — ones that are not often told. And, to top it off, it's fun to see The Fab 5 in cowboy boots!"

The season started filming in March 2020, just before the pandemic forced a near total shutdown of Hollywood productions, but was halted with just one day left of filming on the first episode. Lane says the break, though, brought new perspective to the show and its five hosts. "Everyone spent so much time alone during 2020, having the Queer Eye family come together again in the spring of 2021 was like a big, long, overdue, much-needed hug," she says.

Queer Eye The Fab 5, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, and Tan France, on the new season of Netflix's 'Queer Eye,' taking place in Austin, Texas. | Credit: ILANA PANICH-LINSMAN/NETFLIX

Berk, the show's interior design expert, says the time away reinvigorated him and his fellow hosts. "To be honest, when we started filming season 6 in 2020, we were exhausted mentally, emotionally, physically. We had been doing multiple seasons a year, press tours, international tours. I think we were kind of all on autopilot at that point," Berk, who was just unmasked on Fox's The Masked Singer, tells EW. "And so we filmed almost a full episode in 2020. We didn't get the last few scenes filmed. I revealed the home to our hero, we said goodbye, and then we went back to our places and got the call from Netflix that they were shutting us down. 'Just for two weeks, you know, we'll reevaluate in two weeks.' "

That, of course, didn't happen. Two weeks turned into more than a year, but the break allowed the Fab 5 to "recharge and re-energize," says Berk. "It also just made us realize the value of the connections that we had, and the good that our show does, and the effect that it has on people's lives and the value of hugging and those human connections that we had lost over the year. I think the pandemic has had that effect on a lot of people — it's reconnected us with what's really important in the world: the people in our lives and the good that we can go out there and do."

Queer Eye Tan France on 'Queer Eye' season 6 in Austin, Texas. | Credit: ILANA PANICH-LINSMAN/NETFLIX

Queer Eye Karamo Brown on 'Queer Eye' season 6 in Austin, Texas. | Credit: ILANA PANICH-LINSMAN/NETFLIX

Queer Eye Jonathan Van Ness on 'Queer Eye' season 6 in Austin, Texas. | Credit: ILANA PANICH-LINSMAN/NETFLIX

Queer Eye Bobby Berk on 'Queer Eye' season 6 in Austin, Texas. | Credit: ILANA PANICH-LINSMAN/NETFLIX

Queer Eye Antoni Porowski on 'Queer Eye' season 6 in Austin, Texas. | Credit: ILANA PANICH-LINSMAN/NETFLIX

Queer Eye season 6 debuts Dec. 31 on Netflix.

