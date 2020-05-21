New Queer Eye trailer teases lots of brotherly love in Philadelphia
Philadelphia is about to get a lot more fabulous.
In the trailer for season 5 of Netflix's Queer Eye, debuting June 5, the Fab 5 — Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Tan France (Fashion), Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), and Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) — take their expertise to The City of Brotherly Love (familiar territory for The Real World: Philadelphia alum Brown) to help transform the lives of 10 new heroes there.
Among those getting a "make better" are the Emmy-winning show's first member of the clergy, who has an emotional breakthrough in one scene with Brown and other clergy where he comes to terms with his own coming out; a young woman who says she's been teased her entire life for being tall and is often just "off in a corner" while her friends get all the attention; a mother of a 3-year-old who says she "feels inadequate" in her attempt to balance life with her child and as a doctor.
"We're able to continue to champion diversity and I think that's what's so great about the fact that we get to travel and go to different cities because those experiences are so different," Porowski recently told EW. "With Philadelphia, it's a lot more cosmopolitan than the outskirts of Atlanta — even though we filmed in Atlanta, and we were really along the periphery in Kansas City as well. With Philly, we do have a lot more downtown stories and you kind of get to speak to that experience. And with cities like that, there's always an incredible amount of diversity, so there are very different stories and perspectives not only culturally but also age-wise."
Also featured in the trailer, above, is a new power anthem from VINCINT created just for Queer Eye., titled "Be Me" (available now to download or stream). "OMG I’m so excited to *finally* share this very special moment and song with y’all," VINCINT said in an Instagram post on Wednesday announcing the single. "It was an honor to write 'Be Me' for @queereye Season 5 !!! I hope it inspires you to -- BE YOURSELF and LOVE YOURSELF."
Queer Eye season 5 debuts June 5 on Netflix.
