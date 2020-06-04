"I was super mom. So, I got what I wanted. I had what I considered my perfect life. I had a perfect family," Jennifer Sweeney says in the exclusive preview below of the new season, before fighting back tears. "But... nothing is perfect."

Lutheran pastor Noah Hepler is struggling to embrace his sexuality and his calling. "It can be a challenge to date as a pastor. but also I'm gay and I have struggled with my identity as a gay person," he explains.

Lilly Yi is a medical student, wife, and mother of a 3-year-old. Trying to balance her home and professional life has become a difficult: "And for that reason, I always feel somewhat inadequate."

There's also Nate McIntyre, who owns a gym, where he's also taken up residence. "Due to necessity, I live in my gym. I have a black mother and she would not be very happy with the fact that I walk around ashy. Do I wanna say that? No, I shouldn't say that," he says with a big laugh after we see some of his personal care routine.

And expect some fab four-legged fun with Rahanna Gray, who also laughs after making an admission of her own: "People always say I like dogs more than people. I would say: yes."

“Silver Lining Sweeney” — Jennifer Sweeney, 48 (Processor for an insurance broker)

Jennifer Sweeney is a busy mom to three daughters and full-time caregiver to husband John, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2010. Jennifer won't let anyone help her with laundry or chores and puts a lot on herself. Her girls are asking the Fab 5 to intervene and teach Jennifer it's okay to sometimes put yourself first.

“Body Rock or Bust” — Nate McIntyre, 43 (Gym owner/personal trainer)

Nate is a personal trainer at his gym Body Rock Fitness, above which he has made a makeshift apartment where he lives. His dream is to make fitness more accessible to everyone — he is all about giving back to the community and opens his doors to everyone. Nate has put his personal relationships on hold because he knows he needs to figure himself out before he can let someone else in!

“Paging Dr. Yi” — Lilly Yi, 33 (Pediatric student)

Lilly is a quirky, spunky, brilliant pediatric student who completed her residency in July 2019. She is a first-generation Korean-American, and the first member of her family to graduate college. Despite her cheery outlook and obvious success, feelings of inadequacy still haunt her. Her loving husband of five years, Jon, is a full-time stay-at-home dad while Lilly finishes school.

“Preaching Out Loud” — Noah Hepler, 44 (Lutheran pastor)

Noah is the head pastor for a Lutheran church in Fishtown, Pa. He grew up in a very conservative fundamentalist Baptist household in North Carolina and entered the seminary at 19-years-old. He has wrestled with his sexual orientation and prayed that God "fix him" his entire life. He was married to a woman for six years but after the divorce, he decided to move to the more liberal city of Philadelphia. He is beloved by his congregation, but he has had major trouble dating. This pastor is ready to start dating, but wants to take care of himself and feel good about himself and what he's presenting first.

“DJs on Repeat” — Ryan Dyer, 37 (DJ)

Ryan is your typical "Jersey Shore" bro who is stuck in his "Guido" ways. He works as a DJ at some of the popular New Jersey hot spots. Ryan loves soaking up the spotlight when he's DJing, but when he's offstage his swag disappears. He currently lives in a house with two other roommates/friends who also work in the Jersey Shore nightlife scene. Despite giving off the stereotypical Guido appearance, Ryan cares deeply about his town, his community, and most importantly his family.

“Father Knows Fish” — Marco Tlacopilco, 46 (Fish Market owner)

Seeking better opportunities for himself and his wife Alma, Marco immigrated to Philly from Mexico 20 years ago, while she stayed back. He eventually saved enough money to have Alma join him and they started their family. Marco is the eccentric owner of Marco's Fish & Crab House in the bustling Italian Market and needs help looking the part — and also repairing his relationship with his oldest daughter.

“The Anxious Advocate” — Abby Leady, 19 (Organizer at the Sunrise Movement)

Abby is a passionate 19-year-old climate change advocate. While other people her age are moving into dorm rooms, Abby has taken a gap year to live and work as a fellow in the Sunrise Movement, a group of young people united to stop the climate crisis. Saving the world is high stakes and Abby’s mother worries that since moving into the group home, her daughter may not be taking care of herself the way she should. The Fab 5 helps Abby learn to stay true to herself in the movement and nurture her separate interests so she doesn’t burn out when the world needs her most.

“Groomer Has It” — Rahanna Gray, 26 (Dog groomer)

Rahanna Gray is the loud and proud owner of Stylish Pooch Mobile Grooming. Unfortunately, business the past year has taken a hit because her mobile grooming truck is no longer mobile. She doesn't have a proper business website, she can't find any clothes to fit her 6'3" frame for networking events, and desperately needs the Fab 5's help in figuring out what her next move should be.

“Father of the Bride” — Kevin Abernethy, 53 (Mortgage closer)

Kevin is a Northeast Philly born and bred single dad whose little girl is getting married in September. Haley has encouraged her father to date since his divorce, but Kevin has had trouble moving on, and his confidence has taken a toll especially after recently losing his job. This is Kevin's only shot to walk his daughter down the aisle, and Haley desperately wants her dad to do it proudly and have the confidence he should have for being such a good dad.

“The North Philadelphia Story” — Tyreek Wanamaker, 27 (Co-founder of The Block Gives Back)

Along with his five best friends, Tyrkeek is the co-founder of The Block Gives Back, a nonprofit that aims to revitalize dangerous blocks and playgrounds all over Philly. He has lost many friends to gun violence or prison — including his two brothers (one was murdered, and the other is currently serving a life sentence for murder). Tyreek has a strained relationship with his parents, and despite going through periods of literally having nothing, Tyreek has always worked with The Block Gives Back to help his community. As of this past year, Tyreek finally has an apartment and stable employment, but he is still finding his stride and needs their help to learn how to properly take care of himself.

Queer Eye season 5 debuts June 5 on Netflix.