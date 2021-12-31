Queer Eye Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Netflix's Queer Eye is headed to Texas for its newest season, and the guys recruited country queen Miranda Lambert to compose a new song for the occasion.

With season 6 now available to stream on Netflix as of Friday, you can now watch the lyric video for "Y'all means All," which lays the three-time Grammy winner's track over footage from the new episodes.

Miranda Lambert; Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown Miranda Lambert sings the new theme song for Netflix's Texas-based sixth season of 'Queer Eye.' | Credit: Mickey Bernal/WireImage; Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

"I'm proud to be part of this amazing show that does so much good," Lambert wrote on Twitter Friday. The singer/songwriter credited her brother Luke with coming up with the song's title, which in itself combines Queer Eye's inclusive spirit with Texas-flavored language.

Like so many shows, Queer Eye had to halt production for about a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although they released a one-off special this summer. Bobby Berk, the member of the show's Fab Five responsible for interior design, spoke positively of the break to PEOPLE, saying that the new batch of episodes "might be our best season yet."

"The year off was crazy but it did us some good," Berk told PEOPLE in September. "Our heroes have been through a lot in the past year, but to be able to tell those stories, not just personal stories, but business stories, family stories, stories of loss, stories of triumph… the stories all mean a little bit more this year I think."

Season 6 of Queer Eye is streaming now on Netflix. Watch the lyric video for "Y'all Means All" above. The track is available now on all streaming platforms and digital retailers.

