Queer as Folk reboot headed to Peacock

The new series will take place in New Orleans and center on "a diverse group of friends" dealing with the aftermath of a tragedy.

The Queer as Folk reboot has found a new home at Peacock.

The original trailblazing 1999 British series created by Russell T. Davies, which made waves for depicting queer characters on TV in a realistic and relatable way, was remade in the early 2000s as a Showtime series for American viewers. Back in 2018, a third version of the show was announced, with Davies set to return as executive producer. EW reported then that the reboot was in development at Bravo, but NBCUniversal announced Thursday that the new Queer as Folk has been ordered to series for its Peacock streaming platform.

Whereas the original Queer as Folk was set in Manchester and the Showtime series was set in Pittsburgh, the new version will explore "a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy." The Queer as Folk reboot is created, written, and executive-produced by Stephen Dunn (Closet Monster), who will also direct the pilot. Davies is indeed returning as executive producer, alongside Lee Eisenberg, Emily Brecht, Nicola Shindler, and Richard Halliwell.

"It is a surreal honor to adapt the notoriously groundbreaking series by Russell T. Davies. When the show originally aired, the idea of unapologetic queer stories on TV was so provocative that I felt I could only watch Queer as Folk in secret," Dunn said in a statement. "But so much has changed in the last 20 years and how wonderful would it be if the next generation didn't have to watch Queer as Folk alone in their dank basements with the sound muted, but with their family and friends and the volume cranked all the way to the max."

