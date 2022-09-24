Queer as Folk reboot canceled at Peacock after 1 season

The series followed a group of friends in New Orleans after a shooting at an LGBT nightclub.

The doors to Babylon have closed once again.

Peacock's 2022 reboot of the hit series Queer as Folk has been canceled after one season, show creator Stephen Dunn confirmed.

The news comes three months after the drama — which starred Fin Argus, CG, Jesse James Keitel, Ryan O'Connell, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, Kim Cattrall, and Juliette Lewis — first premiered on the streaming platform on June 9.

"It's a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to make a show as fearless and unapologetic as Queer as Folk," Dunn wrote on Instagram. "This experience changed our lives forever and we're so grateful to have found this incredible new family. But today we received the disappointing news that we're not getting a second season."

Dunn continued, "We know how much it's meant to the fans, and while we're heartbroken we won't get to make more episodes, we wanna thank everyone for watching and falling in love with Brodie, Mingus, Ruthie, Noah, Shar, Julian, Daddius, Bussey, Marvin, Judy, and Brenda. We're so grateful for the chance to honor our community and are so proud of this show. #QueerAsFamily."

After the news was announced, the series' cast also took to social media to say their farewells.

"Really proud to be part of this family," Argus wrote on Instagram Story, while Keitel shared the news on her Story with a broken heart emoji.

The original British Queer as Folk was created by Russell T Davies in the 1990s, and the American adaptation of it ran on Showtime from 2000 to 2005. Dunn's diverse reimagining centered around a group of friends living in New Orleans and dealing with the aftermath of a shooting at an LGBT nightclub.

Back in June, EW writer Lester Fabian Brathwaite described the series' first episode as "not a meditation on tragedy, but a defiant love letter to queer joy, queer resilience, and queer community."

The show featured Cattrall and Lewis as moms Brenda and Judy, respectively. In June, Lewis told EW that she already had a song in mind to "hit the stage to" in season 2.

"I don't want to give it away! I don't want them to take it. But I just will say that ABBA, a member of ABBA, did a solo record in the '80s and there are some amazing songs on there," she teased at the time. "I'd definitely do a Fin/Juliette, Mingus/Judy double bill. I want to see that."

It's a performance that, sadly, will have to live on in our dreams.

