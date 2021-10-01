Watch Queens stars Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez team up in first music video

Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez, the stars of ABC's new show Queens, come with an infectious '90s throwback co-produced by Swizz Beatz.

If there were any doubts that ABC's new musical drama Queens would be able to capture the glitz, glamor, and grit of a '90s hip-hop video, consider them squashed.

On Friday morning, the show premiered its music video "Nasty Girl" on Good Morning America, giving viewers a taste of what to expect from the show, which tells the story of a rap quartet ready to make their comeback after decades out of the spotlight.

The video, directed by Tim Story, who also helmed the show's premiere and has done music videos for NSYNC, Monica, Tyrese, and more, starts with Eve as Professor Sex landing a helicopter at a Miami mansion to recruit some men for the group's yacht outing.

Next up is Naturi Naughton as Da Thrill and Nadine Velazquez as Butter Pecan, both telling any inquiring suitors exactly how they would rock their worlds.

The biggest surprise is Brandy as Xplicit Lyrics. While fans of her music relish in her enchanting harmonies, here she comes with the nastiest flow, living up to the expectations she set when she told EW "we are really spitting like guys, we're really forward."

The song is produced by Avery 'Avenue Beatz' Chambliss and Queens executive music producer Swizz Beatz. Teasing more of the music that's coming once the show launches this month, Eve also posits to EW, "I think people are going to be surprised at how good the music actually is, honestly."

Queens premieres Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Watch the full music video for "Nasty Girl" above.