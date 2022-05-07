Queens and Promised Land canceled after 1 season at ABC

Eve and Brandy's musical drama about a reunited hip-hop group that was on top of the world at the turn of the millennium will not be making a comeback.

Queens Queens (TV series) type TV Show

Queens' reign has come to an end at ABC.

The network confirmed to EW that it pulled the plug on the music drama as well as the Latinx sudser Promised Land after giving the shows just one season.

Queens starred Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Valazquez as the estranged members of Nasty Bitches, a 1990s girl rap group who reunite in their 40s and rebrand themselves as Queens. The series, helmed by Scandal scribe Zahir McGhee, averaged almost 1.9 million in total views and had a .5 demo rating.

In September, Eve and Brandy sat down for three rounds with EW and confirmed that the set was a supportive atmosphere.

"I'm, like, her (Eve's) biggest fan. She's one of my faves," Brandy said. "We had the same stylist at one point, so we crossed paths, but I just know that being here with her is a blessing."

Eve agreed, saying, "It always helps to be collaborative with people who are talented, but also that you are actually fans of. That is a special thing to be able to do."

QUEENS - ABC's "Queens" stars Naturi Naughton as Jill aka Da Thrill, Eve as Brianna aka Professor Sex, Brandy as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics, and Nadine Velazquez as Valeria aka Butter Pecan. (ABC/Gavin Bond) The cast of ABC's 'Queens' | Credit: ABC/Gavin Bond

Eve's character was written out midseason so she could give birth to her first child with husband Maximillion Cooper. Now that the show isn't returning for season 2, her character Brianna won't have the chance to reunite with her bandmates following the shooting that led her to fake her own death.

Promised Land, meanwhile, pulled in 2.7 million viewers and had a 0.2 demo rating. Its final episodes were moved to Hulu after it underperformed on ABC. It starred John Ortiz, Bellamy Young, and Christina Ochoa.

Representatives for ABC didn't immediately respond to EW's requests for comment.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: