Anya Taylor-Joy puts the patriarchy in check in The Queen's Gambit teaser

Marielle Heller and Game of Thrones' Thomas Brodie-Sangster costar in the limited series based on Walter Tevis' novel.

Netflix's latest limited series appears to serve excellence across the (chess) board.

The Witch and New Mutants star Anya Taylor-Joy brings Walter Tevis' novel The Queen's Gambit to the small screen in the first teaser for the streaming service's upcoming limited series adaptation, which follows a young outcast who rises through the ranks of the board-gaming elite.

Image zoom Credit: CHARLIE GRAY/NETFLIX

After her parents abandoned her at a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s, Beth (Taylor-Joy) copes with her isolation by honing her skills as a chess player, while simultaneously developing an addiction to tranquilizers the state uses to sedate her. Though her personal demons and narcotic haze complicate her journey, Beth comes into her own as a glamorous social outsider who sets out to break down barriers in the male-dominated world of competitive chess.

Image zoom Credit: Phil Bray/Netflix

Co-created, directed, written, and produced by two-time Oscar-nominated writer Scott Frank (Out of Sight, Logan), The Queen's Gambit co-stars A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood director Marielle Heller as Mrs. Alma, a lonely housewife who takes Beth in, Game of Thrones' Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Benny, an arrogant chess prodigy who becomes Beth's greatest rival, and Bill Camp as a janitor who introduces Beth to the game.

All seven episodes of The Queen's Gambit debut Oct. 23 on Netflix. Watch the first teaser and see new first-look photos above and below.

Image zoom Credit: Phil Bray/Netflix

Image zoom Credit: NETFLIX