Anya Taylor-Joy has all the right (chess) moves in The Queen's Gambit trailer

Anya Taylor-Joy is making major moves in the latest trailer for Netflix's The Queen's Gambit.

The upcoming limited series, based on Walter Tevis' novel, stars Taylor-Joy as Beth, a lonely girl who discovers an astonishing talent for chess through games with the janitor (Bill Camp) at her orphanage. As she hones her skills, she also develops an addiction to the tranquilizers used as a sedative by the state. Transforming into an impressively skilled and glamorous outcast, Beth becomes determined to conquer the male-dominated world of competitive chess, even as her personal demons continue to haunt her.

"Creativity and psychosis often go hand in hand," a voice warns in the trailer. "Or, for that matter, genius and madness."

The trailer teases plenty of tense chess matches, a rivalry with a Russian player, and the series' striking visuals. It also shows off the intriguing supporting cast, including A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood director Marielle Heller as Mrs. Alma, a lonely housewife who takes Beth in, and Game of Thrones' Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Benny, an arrogant chess prodigy who becomes Beth's greatest rival.

Written and directed by Oscar nominee Scott Frank (Out of Sight), The Queen's Gambit arrives on Netflix Oct. 23. You can watch the new trailer above.