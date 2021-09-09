Fans will now be able to attend their own Bridgerton Regency ball

Dear reader, now you too can be part of the ton!

On Thursday, Netflix announced plans for a special event, The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience, coming to select cities in 2022.

The bash promises to transport guests to Regency-era London for a host of Bridgerton-related activities, including a live concert from a string quartet playing tunes from the hit series' pop-infused soundtrack, interactions with the show's beloved characters that will allow fans to relive and even participate in some of its most memorable moments, and more. Dancers will also perform alongside the string quartet.

Fittingly, The Queen's Ball will be narrated by Lady Whistledown and ask guests to prove themselves worthy of the Queen's attention. Immersive rooms will offer fans the chance to visit Madame Delacroix's modiste to be fitted for an audience with the Queen, make a stop at an underground painting studio to strike a regal pose, and even meet the Queen.

The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in 'Bridgerton' | Credit: Netflix

The event is co-produced by Netflix, Shondaland, and Fever, and is in essence an immersive show in the world of Bridgerton. While exact dates have not been set, it will launch sometime in early 2022 in Los Angeles, Chicago, Montreal, and Washington, D.C., before touring to other cities around the world.

"Shondaland effortlessly transported Bridgerton viewers into a reimagined Regency-era London, capturing hearts around the globe as fans connected with every aspect of the series from its delightful characters and the superb actors who brought them to life, to the costume design and art and set direction to the soundtrack," said Greg Lombardo, head of experiences at Netflix, in a statement. "We've partnered with Fever on The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience to create a similarly unique fan experience designed to immerse attendees in the lavish world of Bridgerton and bring this world to them wherever they are."

Tickets for The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience go on sale Sept. 16, but fans can get more information by joining the waitlist.