Vocals come through in the first trailer for the new song contest Queen of the Universe, also starring Vanessa Williams, Leona Lewis, and Michelle Visage: "You literally sang your wig off!"

Watch Drag Race star Jujubee sing for Trixie Mattel in first Queen of the Universe footage

The first Queen of the Universe trailer is giving mezzo, mama!

Drag queens from 10 countries around the world — including RuPaul's Drag Race icon Jujubee and American Idol alum Ada Vox — unite on one stage in the first official footage from the upcoming song contest, which pits 14 performers against each other for a $250,000 cash prize.

Host Graham Norton promises "there will be no lip-syncing" at the top of the clip, which also sees Vox belting a lengthy high note and Jujubee singing her heart out in front of the panel of all-star judges, including Drag Race judge and Seduction songstress Michelle Visage, actress and singer Vanessa Williams, Grammy nominee Leona Lewis, and folk-pop drag superstar Trixie Mattel.

"There is something when a veteran drag queen takes the stage!" Trixie exclaims in the clip, while an excited Lewis gleefully observes of one performer: "You literally sang your wig off!"

As announced by production company World of Wonder earlier Wednesday, the Queen of the Universe cast includes contestants from the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Denmark, Australia, Canada, England, France, China, and India. Each episode will see the queens debuting new musical performances in front of a live audience as well as the panel.

"It's a singing competition first, it's a drag competition second. What you think you know is going to be out the door because, yes, it's singing, but it's definitely different," Visage previously told EW of the RuPaul-produced series, while Williams added: "It's a global aspect that we've never seen before, and it's a singing competition; no one is lip-syncing, they're all singing their own tunes. We'll be judging them not only on the quality of their talent and musicianship, but also their star quality."

Queen of the Universe premieres Dec. 2 on Paramount+. Watch the first trailer above.

