All of season 2's episodes were unexpectedly released Thursday on the streaming service.

Queen of the Universe season 2 winner revealed early after episodes surprise drop on Paramount+

The Queen of the Universe season 2 winner was revealed in a royally surprising fashion.

Though the RuPaul-produced Paramount+ drag queen singing competition — featuring Mel B, Trixie Mattel, Michelle Visage, and Vanessa Williams on the judging panel — had only aired its fourth of eight total weekly episodes from its sophomore season last week, all remaining installments were surprise released Thursday on the streaming service.

Following the unexpected drop, Mexican drag star Taiga Brava was crowned the winner and the recipient of the program's $250,000 prize, with Australia's Trevor Ashley and Drag Race Italia competitor Aura Eternal joining Taiga among the top three finalists. American Miss Continental pageant winner Jazell Barbie Royale — whose viral performance of CeCe Peniston's "He Loves Me 2" you've definitely seen on social media — just missed out on the final episode, ultimately placing fourth.

"THERE IS A CROWN FOR MEXICO!" Taiga tweeted on Thursday, according to a Spanish-to-English translation on Twitter. "WE WIN QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSEEEE, F---! I CAN'T BELIEVE IT. VIVA MÉXICO."

Trixie Mattel on 'Queen of the Universe' season 2 Trixie Mattel on 'Queen of the Universe' season 2 | Credit: Paramount+

After she was named the winner, Taiga spoke to the studio audience. "Thank you, everybody, for this opportunity," she said as the judges stood to applaud her victory. "I'm very grateful right now and I just hope that I get to share this message of love and acceptance and tolerance all over the world and just f---ing be yourself!"

Queen of the Universe's second season debuted on June 2, and welcomed contestants hailing from nine global nations — Italy, Brazil, Mexico, the Philippines, the Netherlands, Israel, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — to the cast of competitors.

Taiga Brava, winner of 'Queen of the Universe' season 2 Taiga Brava, winner of 'Queen of the Universe' season 2 | Credit: Paramount+

Spice Girls member Mel B — who ruffled some feathers on social media for her sustained criticism of Jazell — joined the judging panel following the departure of season 1 judge Leona Lewis, with Williams, Mattel, and RuPaul's Drag Race judge Visage returning to their posts for season 2.

Also returning for season 2 was host Graham Norton, who helped crown Brazil's Grag Queen as the first winner of the show in 2021, which also featured Drag Race legend Jujubee and American Idol star Ada Vox among its cast.

