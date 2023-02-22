The Vocal Olympics of Drag has returned as 10 new queens from around the world join the Queen of the Universe season 2 cast.

Hailing from nine global nations — Italy, Brazil, Mexico, the Philippines, the Netherlands, Israel, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States — the cast of competitors will duke it out across the singing competition's new season in pursuit of a $250,000 prize and the worldwide bragging rights for their homeland.

Entering the contest this year are alums from two international RuPaul's Drag Race spin-offs, including Drag Race Italia season 2 runner-up Aura Eternal and Drag Race Holland season 2 queen Love Masisi.

Representing the U.S. is pageant legend and Miss Continental winner Jazell Barbie Royale — whose viral performance of CeCe Peniston's "He Loves Me 2" you've definitely seen on social media — as well as California-based performer Militia Scunt.

Season 1 of the show saw Brazil's Grag Queen take the crown after a contentious competition featuring Drag Race legend Jujubee and American Idol star Ada Vox among its cast.

QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE- (L-R): Contestants Chloe V, Maxie, Viola, Aura Eternal, Love Masisi, Jazell Royale, Taiga Brava, Trevor Ashley, Militia Scunt and Miss Sistrata in season 2 of Queen of the Universe streaming on Paramount + CREDIT: Paramount + The season 2 contestants of 'Queen of the Universe' | Credit: Paramount +

Judges Trixie Mattel, Michelle Visage, and Vanessa Williams are all set to return for season 2 alongside new judge Mel B, while Graham Norton will reprise his role as emcee on new episodes produced by RuPaul, Drag Race production company World of Wonder, and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Queen of the Universe season 2 premieres in the United States on Friday, March 31, on Paramount+, and April 1 in the United Kingdom, Latin America, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Australia.

See the new cast below.

Queen of the Universe season 2 cast of queens

QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE- AURA ETERNAL(Palermo, Italy) Having previously appeared on the second season of Drag Race Italia where she made it to the top three, Aura Eternal has already demonstrated sickening skills in her homeland. But now Aura's ready to show the rest of the world she’s got vocal chops that equal her stunning looks and is ready to become the next singing drag queen global sensation! CREDIT: Joel Palmer/Paramount + Credit: Joel Palmer/Paramount +

Aura Eternal (Italy)

Instagram: @aura_eternal

Official show bio: Having previously appeared on the second season of Drag Race Italia, where she made it to the top 3, Aura Eternal has already demonstrated sickening skills in her homeland. But now Aura's ready to show the rest of the world she's got vocal chops that equal her stunning looks, and is ready to become the next singing drag queen global sensation!

QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE-CHLOE V (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) from Queen of the Universe season 2 streaming on Paramount +. With Brazil having won last season's Queen of the Universe, Chloe V knows she’s got big stilettos to fill. But with a powerhouse voice and gag-worthy looks that could turn a drag queen green with envy, she’s confident nobody in the competition can knock her down and steal that crown! CREDIT: Joel Palmer/Paramount + Chloe V on the 'Queen of the Universe' season 2 cast. | Credit: Joel Palmer/Paramount +

Chloe V (Brazil)

Instagram: @dragchloe

Official show bio: With Brazil having won last season's Queen of the Universe, Chloe V knows she's got big stilettos to fill. But with a powerhouse voice and gag-worthy looks that could turn a drag queen green with envy, she's confident nobody in the competition can knock her down and steal that crown!

QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE- JAZELL ROYALE (Orlando, Florida, U.S.) from Queen of the Universe season 2 streaming on Paramount +. Jazell Royale is more than just a gorgeous face and an award-winning pageant queen, and the time is now for her star to shine. She may be known in the USA for her many titles and viral videos, but she hopes that the Queen of the Universe stage will allow her to be remembered for her biggest asset – her voice! CREDIT: Joel Palmer/Paramount + Jazell Barbie Royale on the 'Queen of the Universe' season 2 cast. | Credit: Joel Palmer/Paramount +

Jazell Barbie Royale (United States)

Instagram: @jazellbarbieroyale

Official show bio: Jazell Royale is more than just a gorgeous face and an award-winning pageant queen, and the time is now for her star to shine. She may be known in the U.S.A. for her many titles and viral videos, but she hopes that the Queen of the Universe stage will allow her to be remembered for her biggest asset: her voice!

QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE- LOVE MASISI (Amsterdam, Netherlands) from Queen of the Universe season 2 streaming on Paramount +. Having lived in several different countries throughout her adventurous life, Love Masisi is now proud to call the Netherlands her home. After a previous appearance on Drag Race Holland Season 2, she’s ready to showcase her passion for music and spread a message of hope and love all over the world. CREDIT: Joel Palmer/Paramount + Love Masisi on the 'Queen of the Universe' season 2 cast. | Credit: Joel Palmer/Paramount +

Love Masisi (Netherlands)

Instagram: @lovemasisi

Official show bio: Having lived in several different countries throughout their adventurous life, Love Masisi is now proud to call the Netherlands home. After a previous appearance on Drag Race Holland season 2, they're ready to showcase their passion for music and spread a message of hope and love all over the world.

QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE- MAXIE (Manila, Philippines) from Queen of the Universe season 2 streaming on Paramount +. Maxie may already be known in the Philippines as a top-tier performer and LGBTQ advocate, but now she’s ready to be known as a universal singing sensation! Although she’s appeared on TV several times beginning when she was just a kid, she’s never left her home country. Now she’s ready to step onto the Queen of the Universe stage for a shot at her dream. CREDIT: Joel Palmer/Paramount + Maxie on the 'Queen of the Universe' season 2 cast. | Credit: Joel Palmer/Paramount +

Maxie (Philippines)

Instagram: @maxieandreison

Official show bio: Maxie may already be known in the Philippines as a top-tier performer and LGBTQ advocate, but now she's ready to be known as a universal singing sensation! Although she's appeared on TV several times beginning when she was just a kid, she's never left her home country. Now she's ready to step onto the Queen of the Universe stage for a shot at her dream.

QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE- MILITIA SCUNT (San Francisco, California, U.S.) from Queen of the Universe season 2 streaming on Paramount +. Known in California for her edgy drag looks and her soulful singing voice, Militia Scunt is ready to conquer the universe and become the next singing drag queen superstar. A triple threat with singing, dancing, and style skills, she’s confident she’s got the goods to smack down the competition and bring the crown to the USA – period! CREDIT: Joel Palmer/Paramount + Militia Scunt on the 'Queen of the Universe' season 2 cast. | Credit: Joel Palmer/Paramount +

Militia Scunt (United States)

Instagram: @militiasf

Official show bio: Known in California for her edgy drag looks and her soulful singing voice, Militia Scunt is ready to conquer the universe and become the next singing drag queen superstar. A triple threat with singing, dancing, and style skills, she's confident she's got the goods to smack down the competition and bring the crown to the USA. Period.

QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE- MISS SISTRATA (Tel Aviv, Israel) from Queen of the Universe season 2 streaming on Paramount +. Miss Sistrata, reporting for beauty! This former soldier is ready to walk onto the Queen of the Universe stage like the true diva that she is. And with vocal abilities and looks that leave audiences gagged and begging for more, she’s ready to make her mark on the competition.CREDIT: Joel Palmer/Paramount + Miss Sistrata on the 'Queen of the Universe' season 2 cast. | Credit: Joel Palmer/Paramount +

Miss Sistrata (Israel)

Instagram: @misssistrata

Official show bio: Miss Sistrata, reporting for beauty! This former soldier is ready to walk onto the Queen of the Universe stage like the true diva that she is. And with vocal abilities and looks that leave audiences gagged and begging for more, she's ready to make her mark on the competition.

QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE- TAIGA BRAVA (Cancun, Mexico) from Queen of the Universe season 2 streaming on Paramount +. Taiga Brava arrives to the main stage from the sunny shores of Cancun, ready to make both homeland and family proud of her vocal skills and jaw-dropping drag looks. With her effervescent personality and unshakeable confidence, she’s confident she’s go. CREDIT: Joel Palmer/Paramount + Credit: Joel Palmer/Paramount +

Taiga Brava (Mexico)

Instagram: @taigabrava

Official show bio: Taiga Brava arrives to the main stage from the sunny shores of Cancun, ready to make both her homeland and family proud of her vocal skills and jaw-dropping drag looks. With her effervescent personality and unshakeable confidence, she's got what it takes to bring the crown home to Mexico.

QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE- TREVOR ASHLEY (Sydney, Australia) from Queen of the Universe season 2 streaming on Paramount +. Trevor Ashley is a seasoned theater queen who’s been part of the Australian drag community for over 20 years. Despite her many career successes (including winning the Aussie equivalent of the Tony Award) this is her first televised singing competition – and the diva from Down Under is ready to deliver! CREDIT: Joel Palmer/Paramount + ©2023 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Queen Of The Universe and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Viacom International Inc. Paramount is a trademark of Paramount Pictures Corporation. World of Wonder and RuPaul’s Drag Race are registered trademarks of World of Wonder Productions, Inc. Trevor Ashley on the 'Queen of the Universe' season 2 cast. | Credit: Joel Palmer/Paramount +

Trevor Ashley (Australia)

Instagram: @trevor_ashley

Official show bio: Trevor Ashley is a seasoned theater queen who's been part of the Australian drag community for over 20 years. Despite her many career successes (including winning the Aussie equivalent of the Tony Award), this is her first televised singing competition — and the diva from Down Under is ready to deliver!

QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE-VIOLA (Coventry, England, U.K.) from Queen of the Universe season 2 streaming on Paramount +. At only nineteen years old, Viola may be the youngest contender in the competition but don’t be deceived – she’s a talented musician who’s been working towards this opportunity her entire life. Having joined the drag community only a few years ago, this rising star is ready to show the universe just how bright she can shine. CREDIT: Joel Palmer/Paramount + Viola on the 'Queen of the Universe' season 2 cast. | Credit: Joel Palmer/Paramount +

Viola (United Kingdom)

Instagram: @playedbyviola

Official show bio: At only 19 years old, Viola may be the youngest contender in the competition, but don't be deceived. She's a talented musician who's been working towards this opportunity her entire life. Having joined the drag community only a few years ago, this rising star is ready to show the universe just how bright she can shine.

Subscribe to EW's Quick Drag podcast for recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including reactions with the cast, special guests, and more.

Related content: