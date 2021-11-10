Jujubee, Ada Vox, Leona Winter, Rani Ko-HE-Nur, and more queens from 10 countries join the Queen of the Universe singing contest in pursuit of a massive $250,000 prize.

As RuPaul's children recently taught us, drag is all over the world (it's a phenomenon), and it will live on and on through Queen of the Universe's new global cast.

Past contestants from American Idol (Ada Vox), The X-Factor (Gingzilla), and the global RuPaul's Drag Race family (All Stars 5 finalist Jujubee and The Switch's Leona Winter) joined the cast Wednesday, as World of Wonder unveiled the roster of 14 international divas who will contend later this year for a massive $250,000 prize across the singing competition's inaugural season.

Together, the 14 queens represent 10 regions around the world, including the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Denmark, Australia, Canada, England, France, China, and India. Each episode will see the queens debuting new musical performances in front of a live audience and a panel of musically inclined judges, including longtime Drag Race panelist and Seduction singer Michelle Visage, "Save the Best for Last" hit-making icon Vanessa Williams, Grammy nominee Leona Lewis, and folk-pop drag songstress (and All Stars 3 champion) Trixie Mattel.

"It's a singing competition first, it's a drag competition second. What you think you know is going to be out the door because, yes, it's singing, but it's definitely different," Visage previously told EW, while Williams added: "It's a global aspect that we've never seen before, and it's a singing competition; no one is lip-syncing, they're all singing their own tunes. We'll be judging them not only on the quality of their talent and musicianship, but also their star quality."

Beloved British talk show personality Graham Norton will host Queen of the Universe, which debuts Dec. 2 on Paramount+ from executive producer RuPaul. See the official bios for each of the 14 new cast members below.

ADA VOX (San Antonio, Tex.)

Official bio: A former top-10 American Idol contestant, Ada Vox is living proof that everything's bigger in Texas — including her voice! As a performer of seven years (and counting), Ada is ready to showcase her vocal skills on a global platform and get the redemption she's seeking.

ARIA B CASSADINE (Atlanta, Ga.)

Official bio: Aria B Cassadine, the 2018 winner of Miss Gay Black America, is ready to add the Queen of the Universe title to her already extensive collection of crowns. After starting her drag journey on a dare from a friend, Aria goes to the global stage ready to score yet another win for her already impressive drag resume.

BETTY BITSCHLAP (Copenhagen, Denmark)

Official bio: A full-time performer both in and out of drag, Betty Bitschlap will rock your socks off! When it comes to style, Betty has range; in the blink of an eye, she can effortlessly transform from punk-rockstar fantasy to a glamorous sequined gown complete with a not-a-hair-out-of-place updo.

CHY'ENNE VALENTINO (Chicago, Ill.)

Official bio: Chy'enne Valentino has been singing since the age of 5 and broke out onstage at 18 years old, competing to win Miss Continental Plus in 2018. A former American Idol contestant who now runs her own bakery called Pound Your Cakes, she's ready to pound her vocal cords and prove she's worthy of the crown.

GINGZILLA (Sydney, Australia)

Official bio: After attending performing arts school in Australia and clown school in Paris, 7-foot-tall Aussie-native Gingzilla doesn't need much to stand out in a crowd! No stranger to competition, Gingzilla has performed on America's Got Talent and The X Factor in the UK — but now this Down Under diva is ready to conquer the universe.

GRAG QUEEN (Canela, Brazil)

Official bio: Brazilian bombshell Grag Queen grew up singing in church at an early age. She now finds herself belting to the masses on social media with 2 million TikTok fans, all of whom love her outrageous performances and over the top personality.

JUJUBEE (Boston, Mass.)

Official bio: A double RuPaul's Drag Race All-Star whose personality has captured the hearts of millions, Jujubee is a multi-threat: lip-sync assassin, comedian, recording artist, makeup artist — she does it all! Best known to the world for her glamorous and stylistic drag, she's ready to show the world she's not just a pretty face — she also has some pretty amazing vocals to match!

LA VOIX (London, England)

Official bio: Hometown Queen La Voix has already experienced royalty first hand, having previously appeared before the British royal family. A former participant on Britain's Got Talent who now sells out theaters across the country, her name is French and means simply "The Voice!"

LEONA WINTER (Paris, France)

Official bio: Leona Winter is a countertenor baritone with a three-octave voice that's often called "tres jolie" by her fans and admirers all around the world. Her vocal talents were showcased on France's The Voice, where she became a semi-finalist, and later when she became the winner of The Switch (Chile's version of Drag Race).

MATANTE ALEX (Montreal, Canada)

Official bio: Matante Alex started singing at 13 years old in her parents' basement and soon thereafter discovered her true passion – yodeling! Matante's name translates to "my aunt" in French, but this inventive queen with a country heart of gold is anything but traditional.

NOVACZAR (New York, N.Y.)

Official bio: Hailing from New York City, Novaczar might be the youngest queen in the competition but isn't deterred nonetheless. This self-proclaimed Empress of the Galaxy's secret weapon, their voice, has been trained in opera, rock, and musical theater and is ready to rule the furthest reaches of the galaxy.

RANI KO-HE-NUR (Mumbai, India)

Official bio: With the crown of 2014's Mr. Gay India among her credits, Rani Ko-he-nur has over a million Instagram followers and has appeared in countless magazines such as Vogue India, Cosmopolitan, and Elle. Having also appeared in the Forbes 30 under 30 list, the trans/gender fluid performer is ready to break out on the global stage and share her gift of song with the world.

REGINA VOCE (Mexico City, Mexico)

Official bio: With over 30 years of stage experience and a former performer in Cirque Du Soleil, Regina now works as a vocal coach. The word Regina in Spanish means 'queen' and Voce in Italian means 'voice,' so Regina Voce is quite literally "Queen of the Voice" – will the stars align for her to become Queen of the Universe?

WOOWU (Guangzhou, China)

Official bio: Self-taught singer WooWu left her traditional Cantonese household in Guangzhou for the bright lights of Shanghai. A fan of Christina Aguilera, Cher, and Patti LaBelle who describes her drag persona as "pink, feminine and perfect," WooWu comes to the competition hoping to not just shine a light on the growing drag scene in China but also to break barriers.

